Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is Coinbase CEO predicting Bitcoin to become a flight-to-safety asset?
The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong has said that Bitcoin will become a flight-to-safety asset within the next ten years. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Can Bitcoin replace gold anytime soon?
Can Bitcoin be compared to a tangible item like gold? Some proponents of Bitcoin have gone as far as suggesting that it can even replace gold. For ages, the precious and one of the costliest metals, gold, has drawn the interest of investors. The value of gold has also appreciated over the longer term, which compels many investors to view it as a safe haven.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How are these US listed Chinese stocks performing? | Kalkine Media
The US-listed Chinese firms are focusing on the investors after the President of the second largest economy, Xi Jinping assured the third term. Ten of the leading US-listed firms lost over US$ 67 billion from their market cap. The losses were led by two online retail firms, Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Pinduoduo Incorporation. The US-listed Chinese firms, specifically their stocks, have come under pressure due to strict regulations and other geopolitical turmoil. In addition, the zero-COVID policy of the world's most populous nation has also weighed on businesses.
kalkinemedia.com
3 Canadian stocks investors could explore on Halloween
In Q2 2022, the consolidated retail sales for Canadian Tire increased by 9.9 per cent. For Q2 2022, the net earnings for Nutrien Ltd. rose to US$ 3,601 million. The adjusted EBITDA for Rogers Sugar Inc. grew to C$ 19,979,000. Halloween is here, and it is time celebrate. Along with...
kalkinemedia.com
What's pushing ASX higher ahead of interest rate decisions? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded in a green territory. As of 31 Oct, 10:23 AM Sydney time the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 1.06 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 9.66 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which Canadian stocks to watch for a long term financial journey? | Kalkine Media
Entering the stock market is a long-term journey, which is why Investors look for steady growth and income from their securities. In this segment we explore six Canadian dividend stocks along to keep your eye on at the moment.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX-listed financial stocks are trending in the opening trade today?
Today, the ASX200 has added 5.2 points, or 0.1%, in the opening minutes of trade. On Tuesday, November 1, at 10:27 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was up, gaining 0.20% and crossing above its 125-day moving average. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX-listed penny stock is marching above 77% today? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was up today, gaining 68.8 points or 1.01%. The small ordinaries index was marching in the same zone with a reported gain worth 1.38%. In today's Penny Picks show, we explore: carbon fibre wheels maker Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR), nickel explorer Cannon Resources (ASX:CNR), and technology company Mobilicom (ASX:MOB). Watch this show for latest updates from ASX small cap space.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Bubs’ (ASX:BUB) shares faring after Q1 update?
Bubs Australia’s shares were trading lower today after its Q1 FY23 quarterly update. The company generated gross revenue of AU$23.6 million during the first quarter. Bubs’ flagship infant formula doubled its revenue from the prior corresponding period. Bubs Australia’s (ASX:BUB) shares were trading in the red on Tuesday...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores TSX Penny stocks to watch in November
In Q2 2022, Xebec Adsorption Inc. reported revenue of C$ 44.5 million. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. added over 350 new customers to their network in Q2 2022. Hamilton Thorne's went up 14 per cent YoY for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. As a new market entrant,...
kalkinemedia.com
How have these ASX-listed EV stocks performed lately?
Electric vehicle (EV) sales are increasing globally due to government policy in Europe, Asia, and North America. According to ARENA’s report, EVs are anticipated to become equal to petrol vehicles in terms of price and range by the mid-2020s. The world’s transport sector is witnessing a major transformation because...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists earnings of tech giants. Here’s how they performed
Cloud segment revenue of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 24 per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) noted a six per cent YoY growth in its Q3 FY22 revenue. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) revenue fell four per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The US market came...
kalkinemedia.com
What is happening with Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) shares lately?
Yancoal’s share price was quoted 2.325% lower, at AU$5.040 apiece, on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) today. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 Energy sector was quoted 0.41% higher. Shares of Australian coal producer Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) opened today’s trading session on a negative note on the Australian Stock Exchange...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting GrainCorp’s (ASX:GNC) share price today?
The shares of GrainCorp closed in green on ASX today (31 October). Wheat prices have jumped over the weekend due to Russia suspending a major Black Sea grain export deal. The shares of Australia’s integrated grain and edible oil company GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) were on the rise today (31 October 2022) despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. GrainCorp’s shares were trading 7.860% up at AU$8.370 on the ASX at 4:40 PM AEDT.
2 Koreas exchange missile tests near tense sea border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” as it has intensified its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. South Korea’s military said North Korea launched more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts. One of the missiles was flying toward South Korea’s Ulleung island before it eventually landed at a site 167 kilometers (104 miles) northwest of the island. South Korea’s military subsequently issued an air raid alert on the island, according to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Korean media published photos showing island residents moving to underground shelters.
kalkinemedia.com
Why CSL’s (ASX:CSL) shares are in news?
CSL Limited expects 27-28% growth in FY23 at constant currency. The company’s key growth drivers were ID diseases, dialysis, and nephrology. During FY22, CSL made US$10.5 billion in revenue. Shares of CSL (ASX:CSL) were trading in the green on Tuesday (1 November) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the...
kalkinemedia.com
Why EML’s (ASX:EML) share price fell 26% on ASX today
EML declared to temporarily cease onboarding any new customer, agent, and distributor to its UK-based subsidiary, Prepaid Financial Services. This decision was driven by a few concerns raised by Financial Conduct Authority. EML’s share price fell 26% on ASX at 10:57 AM AEDT today. EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) on...
kalkinemedia.com
How does inflation impact the stock market? All you need to know
Inflation is a crucial part of the economy, and well-controlled inflation signals a healthy economic condition. The high demand and lower supply can bump up the inflation rate. The central bank generally raises interest rates to control soaring costs. The global market has been disrupted this year due to the...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE edges higher as traders optimistic about BoE's monetary policy
UK Market: The UK stock market was upbeat on Tuesday, ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy meeting scheduled for this week. The FTSE 100 was up nearly 1.5% at 12:36 pm GMT+1, while the FTSE 250 soared over 2.5%. The BoE is expected to hold its meeting on Thursday. Besides, BoE is expected to sell a few gilts that it had bought.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street slips
The Australian share market is poised for a muted open on Wednesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 1 point lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.25%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.4%, and the NASDAQ ended 0.8% lower. The Australian share market is...
Comments / 0