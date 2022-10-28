Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What are the taxes on stocks in Canada? | Kalkine Media
The tax amount to be paid by the individual majorly depends upon whether the individual is an investor or a day trader. Capital gains are only realized upon the selling of stocks. The stock prices may vary from the original listed price and may be lower or greater.
kalkinemedia.com
What's pushing ASX higher ahead of interest rate decisions? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded in a green territory. As of 31 Oct, 10:23 AM Sydney time the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 1.06 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 9.66 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Can Bitcoin replace gold anytime soon?
Can Bitcoin be compared to a tangible item like gold? Some proponents of Bitcoin have gone as far as suggesting that it can even replace gold. For ages, the precious and one of the costliest metals, gold, has drawn the interest of investors. The value of gold has also appreciated over the longer term, which compels many investors to view it as a safe haven.
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX-listed penny stock is marching above 77% today? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was up today, gaining 68.8 points or 1.01%. The small ordinaries index was marching in the same zone with a reported gain worth 1.38%. In today's Penny Picks show, we explore: carbon fibre wheels maker Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR), nickel explorer Cannon Resources (ASX:CNR), and technology company Mobilicom (ASX:MOB). Watch this show for latest updates from ASX small cap space.
kalkinemedia.com
EML Payments (ASX:EML) shares zoom over 33%, here's why
EML Payments’ shares were trading 33.33% higher at AU$0.54 each on the ASX at 2.49 PM AEDT today (1 November). This might be because of the overall technology sector, which was up 0.75% at 3.00 PM AEDT. Yesterday, the company shared an update on its regulatory matters. ASX-listed software...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Can NFTs be used for commercial transactions?
Non-fungible tokens are often confused with cryptocurrencies. Over the past couple of years, NFTs of artist Beeple and projects like CryptoPunks have hit the headlines for their high prices. Not only these, NFT assets linked to celebrities, like singer Madonna and actor Bill Murray, have also been released in the market. Many websites that track the activities of cryptocurrencies also do it for NFTs. This is one reason why NFTs have become a part of the broader blockchain-based asset world, which first shot to fame with the launch of Bitcoin in 2009. But can NFTs also achieve the status of money someday?
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is Coinbase CEO predicting Bitcoin to become a flight-to-safety asset?
The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong has said that Bitcoin will become a flight-to-safety asset within the next ten years. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Bubs’ (ASX:BUB) shares faring after Q1 update?
Bubs Australia’s shares were trading lower today after its Q1 FY23 quarterly update. The company generated gross revenue of AU$23.6 million during the first quarter. Bubs’ flagship infant formula doubled its revenue from the prior corresponding period. Bubs Australia’s (ASX:BUB) shares were trading in the red on Tuesday...
kalkinemedia.com
Up 111%, what’s driving PropTech (ASX:PTG) share price higher?
PropTech will be acquired by technology property company MRI via a scheme of arrangement. The scheme consideration is AU$0.60 cash per PropTech share. The transaction is expected to be completed by February 2023. The share price of Australian small-cap company PropTech Group Limited (ASX:PTG) surged by 111% on ASX today...
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
Demand for EVs are increasing worldwide and the uptake in Australia is lower than the developed nations.
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks to watch as mortgage approvals plunge
Latest figures have revealed that mortgage approvals in the country have plunged by 10% in September. The mortgage approvals for buying properties have dropped sharply from 74,400 in August to 66,800 in September, as per BoE’s recent data. While mortgage lending remained untouched at £6.1bn, there was a hike...
Comments / 0