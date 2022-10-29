Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NY1
Ex-NYC Transit head recounts being randomly attacked in Chelsea
Nearly two weeks after police say she was randomly attacked in Chelsea, former New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg spoke out publicly about the violent incident for the first time on NY1 Tuesday. In an interview with NY1 anchor Annika Pergament, Feinberg said she was standing at the corner...
NY1
Community mourns after deadly Bronx fire
The caskets of four victims of a deadly Bronx fire were carried into a mosque in Sunset Park on Tuesday. “This is a very devastating. I mean, what can you tell a brother and a sister who went to sleep with a family and woke up without?” Zaid Nagi, the vice president of the Yemeni American Merchants Association, said.
NY1
NYC launches 'Abortion Access Hub' phone line
The city has launched a phone line that will help New Yorkers seeking abortion care connect with licensed health care providers, officials said Tuesday. New Yorkers who dial 877-NYC-AHUB will reach the city’s new “Abortion Access Hub,” a phone service whose operators will transfer callers to licensed, five boroughs-based abortion care providers, Mayor Eric Adams and the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, said in a press release.
NY1
Doctor talks flu season, COVID-19
Flu season is here. The flu is serious, highly contagious and sometimes can be deadly. Therefore, New Yorkers are being urged to get the flu shot. Dr. Eric Eiting, the Vice Chair of Operations for Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai Downtown, joined Rocco Vertuccio Sunday morning on NY1 to disucss flu season and COVID-19.
NY1
NYPD to boost neighborhood patrols ahead of Halloween events
As tens of thousands of superheroes, ghouls, goblins and monsters hit the streets for the annual Village Halloween Parade, the NYPD will be there in big numbers too along the Sixth Avenue route. "We are going to have about 2,000 officers out there that you are going to see,” NYPD...
NY1
Republicans hope Zeldin will emulate Pataki's 1994 victory
Vintage 1994 signs were at hand at a Republican rally in Westchester Monday. It’s the last year a Republican candidate, George Pataki, beat an incumbent governor in New York — Mario Cuomo. “Lee Zeldin is gonna change that and bring New York’s economy back so our children and...
NY1
Is the city ready for another big hurricane?
A decade ago, Hurricane Sandy devastated many parts of the city. Over the course of 48 hours, wind, rain and water destroyed about 300 homes. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lost power. Sandy caused an estimated $19 billion in damages across the city. The storm damaged critical public and private infrastructure. More than 40 New Yorkers died in the storm.
NY1
Hochul rallies Brooklyn Democrats in final push for voter turnout
With concerns among Democrats that they need to rally their base before next week’s election, the Brooklyn Democratic Party held its annual gala Tuesday evening where Gov. Kathy Hochul and the other members of her statewide ticket appealed to leaders to get out the vote. For Hochul, it’s going...
NY1
Top moments from 49th annual Village Halloween Parade
The 49th annual Village Halloween Parade took place Monday night, featuring thousands of attendees, amazing costumes and of course, a performance of "Thriller." Scroll down to check out some of the highlights from the parade!
NY1
Mayor seeks to boost controversial project in Queens
Mayor Eric Adams was in an industrial pocket of Astoria on Monday. It falls within the footprint of the Innovation QNS project, a mammoth, $2 billion mixed-use development proposed for the area. What You Need To Know. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams toured the proposed site of the Innovation QNS...
NY1
Hochul announces completion of first phase of Hunts Point project
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the completion of phase one of a project to improve infrastructure in Hunts Point, which includes the creation of new traffic signals, community spaces and safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The plan, which...
NY1
Hochul slams Zeldin for saying teachers should be armed
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in full campaign mode Monday, making several stops around New York City with just eight days to go until Election Day. At one stop in Harlem, Hochul focused on gun violence and seized on remarks from an interview with CBS 2 where her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin called for teachers to be armed to prevent school shootings.
NY1
New York Comedy Festival will feature over 200 comics this year
‘Carolines on Broadway’ is a comedy club and New York institution that first opened its doors 40 years ago. Its namesake is founder and owner Caroline Hirsch, who runs the annual New York Comedy Festival. The festival will return Monday. Hirsch joined “News All Day” to speak about what...
NY1
Rikers correction officer stabbed in head by detainee, police say
A correction officer is recovering in the hospital after investigators say he was stabbed 15 times in the head by an inmate while on duty at Rikers Island Sunday. The officer, who police said is 28 years old, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital after the attack yesterday afternoon. The inmate...
NY1
General election has over 97,000 early votes in first two days
There were a total of 97,155 check-ins across the first two days of early voting for the general election throughout the five boroughs, the city’s Board of Elections said Sunday. Manhattan had the most with 32,020 early voters on the first two days, the BOE said. Brooklyn had 26,878,...
NY1
Inmate dies on Rikers, marking 18th city jails-related death of 2022
A Rikers Island inmate died Monday afternoon, the Department of Correction said, marking the 18th city jails-related death this year. Gilberto Garcia, 26, was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m., the DOC said in a press release. His cause of death is under investigation by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said.
NY1
NYC's new pay transparency law goes into effect today. Here's what you need to know
Starting Tuesday, most employers in New York City will have to follow new rules around reporting salary ranges in job postings, in an effort that fair pay advocates say will reduce wage gaps for women and people of color. The law makes New York City the largest municipality in the...
NY1
Astoria business owners calling for crime crackdown
Robert Battipaglia’s family has owned Grand Wine and Liquor on 31st Street in Astoria for 85 years. He said after a score of shoplifters — and even some violent incidents — he and his employees are on guard. “Just a different feel, a different vibe on the...
