California State

After Parting Ways With Royal Family, How Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Funding Their Extravagant Lifestyle?

By Sakshi Jain
netflixjunkie.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Reportedly ‘Relieved’ Meghan and Harry Left the U.K. After ‘Drama’

The original royal Fab Four—Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry—was short lived on the royal events circuit following Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from their senior royal family roles and move to the U.S. in 2020. But Kate and William were glad to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go after all the behind-the-scenes “drama” leading up to Meghan and Harry's decision to permanently leave their roles in 2021, Katie Nicholl writes in her new book The New Royals, per Entertainment Tonight.
shefinds

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
netflixjunkie.com

Is Meghan Markle Using Archie To ‘gain big bucks’ in Show Biz? Royal Experts Comment

Lately, through various publications and media outlets, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children have come into a lot of limelight. Meghan’s recent Variety interview has sparked quite an interest among the audience to know more about Baby Archie. Regarding the same, a royal expert has once again come up with his opinionated comments. Did you know what the new charge is that Meghan and Harry are accused of?
AOL Corp

King Charles III Debuts Subtle Tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A sentimental king! King Charles III is keeping his family close by during his new reign with a collection of photos in his office — including one from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Charles, 73 met with the U.K. Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Thursday, October 13,...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life

Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
netflixjunkie.com

Will Prince Harry Speak About the Royal Family’s Racist Behavior Towards Meghan Markle and Archie in His Memoir?

Prince Harry is coming up with his tell-all book on January 10, 2023. The book is expected to reveal a lot of scathing details about the institution and members of the royal family. Random House unveiled the first look of the book and it has already created a buzz with its name Spare. Understandably, there is enormous tension in the Palace regarding what will be published in the memoir.
KTVB

Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Title and Cover Revealed

Prince Harry's tell-all has a title and a release date. In a press release from Penguin Random House, it was revealed that the book will be out Jan. 10, 2023 and will be called Spare. The memoir release comes nearly 18 months after the publisher first announced their multi-book deal with the Duke of Sussex in July 2021. It will be published in 16 languages worldwide and will have an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.
netflixjunkie.com

As relations “hit rock bottom” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decide To Hold Back Celebrating Christmas with Royal Family

As we inch closer to Prince Harry’s memoir’s publishing date, new controversies have started taking their shape. His raw and unflinching book named Spare which is due on 10th January 2023 has already given the Royals a bundle of nerves. Further speculations around the book have resulted in widening the rift between the Windsors and the Sussexes. Owing to it, the Duchess, Meghan Markle, and the Duke Prince Harry have taken a bold step to keep all upcoming fiascos at bay.
netflixjunkie.com

Why Did Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Get a Restraining Order?

Meghan Markle does not share a good relationship with her father, Thomas Markle. While the two have been at loggerheads for many years, the feud between them intensified during Markle’s magnificent wedding to Prince Harry. The retired director of photography refused to attend his daughter’s wedding at the last moment because of his health issues.

