Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Lookout
Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Daily Briefing: Can 'ballot security forces' be banned?
Arizona judge bans group from filming voters and more news to start your Wednesday.
The Detroit Free Press
Election Day 2022 in Michigan is next week. Here's what you need to know
We are less than a week away from Election Day in Michigan, when voters will get to decide a slew of issues and positions affecting the Great Lakes state. There's quite a bit on the ballot this year — so here's a quick primer on what you need to know about this year's...
Comments / 0