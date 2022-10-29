ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk's Twitter

By DAVID KLEPPER
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31EXd7_0irMh5Sr00

Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform's policies on misinformation.

Voters in both nations have already faced a torrent of misleading claims about candidates, issues and voting. That torrent could become a deluge if Musk makes good on his vows to roll back Twitter's rules just as millions of voters prepare to cast a ballot.

"This is the most critical time for this work, right before an election," said Alejandra Caraballo, an instructor at Harvard Law School's Cyberlaw Clinic who has been monitoring the online response to Musk's purchase. "We're going to see a test run with the election in Brazil this Sunday, when we'll see how bad things get."

Even if Musk waits until after the elections to make changes, his decision to fire the executive in charge of content moderation raises questions about the company's ability to combat misinformation and extremist content linked to deepening distrust in democracy.

Musk, the world's richest man, hasn't detailed his plans for Twitter, which he purchased this week for $44 billion. But he has called himself a "free speech absolutist" and has said the platform should tolerate any content that is legally permissible.

That's a threshold that varies widely among countries. In the U.S., it would cover misleading content about vaccines or elections as well as Holocaust denialism and hate speech.

He's also said he disagreed with Twitter's decision to banish Donald Trump after the ex-president's lies about the 2020 election helped spur the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Yet Musk has also signaled that he'd consider some level of moderation, as he did this week when he said he didn't want Twitter to become a " free-for-all hellscape."

On Friday, Musk announced the creation of a committee to review Twitter's policies on content moderation and the reinstatement of suspended accounts. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Musk tweeted.

One of Musk's first moves as Twitter's owner was to fire top leaders at the platform, including chief legal counsel Vijaya Gadde, who had overseen Twitter's content moderation and safety efforts.

Gadde's departure is not only a blow to Twitter's current election efforts, but a sign of where Musk may take Twitter, Caraballo said. Musk is also reportedly considering deep layoffs at the company.

Twitter began preparing for the elections in Brazil and the United States months ago. Over the summer, the platform rolled out a series of policies designed to stop the spread of election-related misinformation while also making it easier for users to find trustworthy sources.

Despite sometimes inconsistent enforcement, Twitter at least had rules in place prohibiting hate speech and the most harmful kinds of misinformation. Those “guardrails” have been shown to be necessary, according to Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a New York-based literary and human rights group.

“Our politicians have learned that trafficking in disinformation can pay off big time,” Nossel told the AP. “Hopefully he (Musk) takes this seriously. Hopefully he's listening and asking questions. If he makes good on some of his more outlandish promises we could be in trouble.”

Misinformation can have an even greater impact when delivered right before an election, when officials and independent journalists have little time to push back. Sometimes misleading claims about voting can be part of an intentional campaign to confuse or frighten people into staying home. Other times, it can mislead voters about results.

Brazilians have been bombarded by false political claims ahead of this weekend's presidential election between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Similarly, there's been a significant increase in misleading and deceptive content about the election in the U.S. next month, which will decide control of Congress.

Long-time critics of social media moderation cheered Musk's purchase of Twitter and said it heralded a new day for unfettered online communication.

“He has stated he intends to do away with content moderation ... that more speech, not censorship, is the best way to arrive at the truth," said Jenin Younes, litigation counsel at the New Civil Liberties Alliance.

Eager to test the rules under Twitter's new owner, some conservative and far-right Twitter users on Friday posted conspiracy theories about COVID-19 or the 2020 election. In many cases, however, the content was already permitted even under Twitter's old rules.

“I can finally speak the truth on Twitter. Joe Biden did not win the 2020 Election,” comedian and far-right commentator Terrence K. Williams tweeted. Yet on Jan. 6, 2021, Williams posted that the election was rigged and blamed liberals for staging the Jan. 6 insurrection. That post remains up.

Musk will have to weigh many factors before deciding how to moderate content on his new platform, said A.J. Nash, vice president for intelligence at ZeroFox, a cybersecurity firm that tracks misinformation. Advertisers, for example, could become reluctant to place ads on the platform if it becomes too extreme, he said.

Musk may also learn that running a platform with 240 million daily users in dozens of nations is harder than criticizing it from the sidelines, Nash said.

“It's easy to do that from the stands,” Nash said. “Let's see what happens now.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Elon Musk: https://apnews.com/hub/elon-musk

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Brazil's Bolsonaro declines to concede, but OKs transition

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday stopped short of conceding the election to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, instead using his first public comments since his defeat two days ago to thank his supporters and encourage their protests, as long as they remain peaceful.
960 The Ref

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election 'is over'

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's administration signaled a willingness to hand over power, two days after a nail-biting election loss to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and amid speculation the far-right incumbent might fight the result. Bolsonaro reportedly told members of Brazil's...
960 The Ref

Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms

NEW YORK — (AP) — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. Musk has said he won’t make major decisions about content...
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

Pence backs GOP's Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid

CUMMING, Ga. — (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence took the stage Tuesday in Georgia to reinforce the main thrusts of Gov. Brian Kemp's case for reelection against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, arguing that Kemp has been good for Georgia's economy and Abrams is soft on crime.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to edge toward election victory on Wednesday, with nearly two-thirds of ballots showing that he and his ultranationalist and religious allies are poised to achieve a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being...
960 The Ref

Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the...
960 The Ref

GOP's Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid

EAST LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who the the Wyoming representative crossed party lines to endorse last week in a first. “If we want to ensure the survival of our republic, we have to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Stellantis To Be Vigilant After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: Report

Stellantis NV STLA said it is keeping an eye on all the social media channels involving its brands in the event of a new leadership at Twitter. The carmaker said it would be "vigilant", Reuters reported. "Stellantis consistently monitors all social media channels in which its brands actively participate through...
960 The Ref

Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials said Tuesday. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran...
WASHINGTON STATE
960 The Ref

Exit polls point to Netanyahu win in Israeli election

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Exit polls in Israel indicated Tuesday that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist religious government after 3 1/2 years of political gridlock. The polls are preliminary, and final results could...
960 The Ref

Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed toward victory Wednesday, with 80% of the ballots from national elections counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes...
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Who won Israel's latest election?

For the fifth time in four years, Israelis went to the polls, and once again, no clear victor immediately emerged. Exit polls by Israeli media gave former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist and religious allies a slight edge early Wednesday, but the final tally could change as the official count is conducted.
960 The Ref

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

NEW YORK — (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abram s traded harsh attacks on Georgia's elections during the pair's final debate before Georgia's Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state's economy. Kemp...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Initial results: Center-left bloc set to win Danish election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A full preliminary vote count shows a center-left bloc is set to win Denmark’s election with a one-seat majority in Parliament. The result puts Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen in a strong position to stay in power. The result is preliminary and based on the assumption that a vote count in Greenland expected early Wednesday will give the autonomous territory’s two seats to the center-left bloc.
960 The Ref

Vance and Ryan fight for Ohio moderates at Fox News town hall

Rep. Tim Ryan was already running a campaign for the U.S. Senate , which made it less than surprising that on Tuesday he ventured onto a Fox News set, territory where most fellow Democrats fear to tread. In an hour-long town hall, Ryan and his Republican opponent, author and investor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
960 The Ref

Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes Tuesday in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat.
960 The Ref

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
WASHINGTON, CA
960 The Ref

Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Masters

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor's endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen....
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy