Stroud, Harrison And Eichenberg Named Semifinalists For National Awards

As several Buckeyes have aided Ohio State to its 8-0 record to this point in the season, the trio of quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg found themselves in consideration for a pair of national awards on Tuesday. Stroud and Harrison were named semifinalists...
Welcome To Week 9: Northwestern

It’s time to come down after one of the craziest games in recent Ohio State memory. The Buckeyes erased an early deficit to Penn State on Oct. 29 before exploding for 28 points in the fourth quarter, eventually taking home the 44-31 win at Beaver Stadium. J.T. Tuimoloau was...
