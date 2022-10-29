Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Devin Booker's Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cowboy Halloween Costume: "Aren’t You Just The Sweetest Space Toy"
The NBA season is well and truly on, and there are a lot of fans that have turned their focus fully onto basketball. But the league and its stars do not exist in a vacuum, which means there is always more to talk about. And who the stars of the league are dating is always a matter of great interest to folks, especially if that person is also a celebrity.
Tommy Fury’s dad says son will KO Jake Paul with ‘first right hand that he throws’ and slams fight with Anderson Silva
JOHN FURY has backed son Tommy to knock out Jake Paul with the "first right hand that he throws". And John was left unimpressed with Paul's decision to fight 47-year-old UFC legend Anderson Silva. He told Global Titans: “If any of my sons was 50 years old and doing that,...
Comments / 0