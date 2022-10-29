ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rome News-Tribune

Attorneys seek to have judge consider science agency's ruling on bite mark evidence in 1985 death penalty case

Attorneys for a man sentenced to death in 1985 are asking a Floyd County judge to take into consideration a recent report from a federal scientific agency debunking evidence used in the trial. A report released in October from National Institute of Standards and Technology finds that bite mark analysis is unreliable and not supported by science. The report from the nonregulatory agency further states there is no evidence that people can be identified by teeth marks and there is no standard way of measuring...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
The Hill

More Americans planning early voting than past midterms: Gallup

A higher proportion of U.S. voters this year plans to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day or have already voted, compared to other recent midterm elections, according to a new Gallup poll.   The poll found 41 percent of registered voters say they’ve already voted or plan to during early voting periods — up from…
WASHINGTON STATE

