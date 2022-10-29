Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
ocj.com
Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 275 | Ohio FFA Shines Bright at the 95th National FFA Convention
Matt and Dusty talk with Ohio Farm Bureau about the Young Ag Professional, YAP Conference, that happens each year in Ohio. Joel then catches up with FFA Members who had success as part of National FFA Convention. He speaks with the following Proficiency Winners: Laura Wuebker, Caden Keck, John Gilbert, Carrie Rhoades, Halle Miller, Nathaniel McCandlish, Griffin Gilmore, Thomas Rindfuss, and Jared Weigandt. He also catches up with Jacob Wuebker who was named the Star American in Agricultural Placement winner. Finally, Joel wraps up with the Versailles FFA Chapter who was named the Model of Excellence Winner. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
ocj.com
Clean Fuels hires Ohioan Jonathan Martin
Clean Fuels Alliance America has appointed Jonathan Martin of Ottawa Hills, Ohio, as its first Director of Economic and Market Analytics. Martin, most recently an economist with Marathon Petroleum Co., brings 10 years of experience in oil and gas corporate economics to this newly created role. He will be based in Ohio.
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
14news.com
Area bands move on to state band finals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several high school bands are heading to Indiana State Finals this Saturday. Class C will be up first with Vincennes Lincoln and Princeton Community. North, Reitz, and Jasper are in Class B. Forest Park, Southridge, Mater Dei are in class D. Castle is in Class A.
shelbycountypost.com
Eye in the Sky: Scott Richardson producing amazing aerial views of Shelby County
Actually, it’s a powered parachute operated by Scott Richardson. The 1981 Shelbyville High School graduate has mixed his love of aviation and photography to get incredible shots and video that commemorates life in and around Shelby County. “It’s all kind of snowballed,” said Richardson. “The really odd part is...
ocj.com
Ohio’s Country Journal November 2022 Online Edition
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year. Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, […]
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
The public is invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle.
ocj.com
Harvest progress accelerated
Harvest accelerated during last week’s sunny and dry days, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Reporters in the northwest described vomitoxin concerns in corn fields. Western and southern counties continued to experience dry conditions, with U.S. Drought Monitor showing moderate drought in 36.3% of the State, up from 7.1% during the previous week. Abnormally dry conditions or worse were observed in 73.4% of the State, up from 59% during the previous week. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 24% very short, 36% short, 38% adequate, and 2% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending Oct. 30 was 52.8 degrees, 3.0 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.28 inches of precipitation, 0.16 inches below average. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 30.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Engledow honored posthumously by Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home
Elaine Engledow, right, accepts the Indiana Children’s Champion Posthumous Lifetime Leadership Award on behalf of her late husband, Jim Engledow, during the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Breakfast With Champions event. Kevin Smith, left, IUMCH Foundation board member, and Mo Thomas, IUMCH Foundation board president, presented the honor at the Oct. 15 Breakfast of Champions celebration. Engledow, a longtime Carmel resident and community leader who died in August, was among eight honorees who were recognized as Indiana’s most dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in crisis and for helping the children’s home live up to its values of love, family and education. (Photo courtesy of Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home)
[Poll Results] The Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Is…
Before I reveal the results of the poll I want to, once again, give a shout-out to ALL of the amazingly talented students in these marching bands. They started working on their 2022 programs way back in the brutal heat of July and kept working to perfect that show all the way through October. For some bands, the season has come to an end - for others, the dream of a state championship is still alive. To the bands that are playing at the ISSMA Semi-State competition this weekend, MY105.3 wishes you all the luck in the world - and to all of the bands, we want to congratulate you on a great season. Here are the bands competing in semi-state on Saturday...
95.3 MNC
Million Meals program helping needy Hoosiers
While the most extreme impacts of the pandemic have eased, the demand at Indiana food banks has not. Indiana pork producers and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry have an ongoing Million Meals program to attempt to provide one million meals in a year to Hoosiers in need. The effort seeks to include protein with those meals in the form of fresh and frozen ground pork provided on an ongoing basis.
103GBF
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
cbs4indy.com
Here’s why the Indiana government provides some doctors’ malpractice insurance
(CBS4) — Kaylee Bowman struggled with her weight all her life. “I grew up with weight issues. High school was a very sensitive time for me. I was always overweight,” explained Bowman in a recent interview. Then, she worked at it and by age 22, she had shed...
103GBF
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Healthy Families program supporting families for nearly three decades
Indianapolis, Indiana – For nearly 30 years, the Villages Foster Care has been around, and the non-profit is running a program called Healthy Families which is focused on providing help and support to Indiana families on a regular basis. Busy modern life, additionally fueled by the pandemic and inflation,...
korncountry.com
Cummins names new Chief HR Officer
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. has announced that Marvin Boakye will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CRHO). The move will be effective November 7. Boakye most recently served as the Chief People and Diversity Officer at Papa John’s International. “Marvin is recognized as a strategic...
Comments / 0