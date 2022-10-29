ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

whereyat.com

New Orleans Named One of the Best Cities to Find the Best Sandwich

Lawn Love, an organization that provides world-class lawn care services, has officially named New Orleans the second best city in the U.S. to find a great sandwich. The list was released on Oct. 27 in honor of National Sandwich Day, which falls on Nov. 3. Situated just between New York City and Washington, DC, New Orleans achieved this special shout out due to the city's infamous cuisine and world famous po-boys. Additionally, Lawn Love also credits the city's esteemed ranking to the city's delicious muffalettas, an iconic New Orleans sandwich with deep Sicilian roots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Celebration in the Oaks tickets on sale for light spectacular in City Park

A New Orleans tradition that lights up the holidays returns in full fashion with tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks. New Orleans City Park twinkles and shines with more than a million lights along a 2.25-mile driving tour. A reimagined walking tour, plus options to see the Botanical Garden and hop on the Amusement Park's rides are also available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foodgressing.com

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Launches $9.99 Lunch Menu

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, has launched a new value menu centered around lunch. As guests face increased economic uncertainties, from inflation to tightened budgets, Razzoo’s is here to remind guests that we have your back.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Week of Oct. 31: Fall Art Markets, Po-Boys and more

Join New Orleans Mosquito, Rodent and Termite Control Board for a very special kind of happy hour with their Bugs and Blooms presentation this Thursday, Nov. 3, 4 to 6 p.m. at their headquarters, 2100 Leon C. Simon Blvd. The open house will feature a tour of the facilities, entomologists (bug experts) on hand to teach about all things insects. All ages are welcome, so bring your mini-scientists to enjoy snacks, giveaways and a raffle basket prize.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO

We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
METAIRIE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Trumpeter Doc Paulin’s Central City home up for landmark status

The Historic District Landmark Commission will vote Wednesday (Nov. 2) on taking steps toward granting landmark status to an unassuming four-bay cottage in Central City, the home where Ernest and Betty Paulin raised their 13 children. Buildings can become city landmarks for their architectural or their cultural significance. In the...
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans

The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure

In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

This Louisiana City Is A U.S. Goosebump Capital

Louisiana is a haunted state, that's hard to debate among those who rank hauntings. But what about people who don't believe in things being haunted? If you don't believe in ghosts, can hauntings get to you? Bet they can. Even people who don't believe in ghosts can get some goosebumps....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'

How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

