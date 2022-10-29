Lawn Love, an organization that provides world-class lawn care services, has officially named New Orleans the second best city in the U.S. to find a great sandwich. The list was released on Oct. 27 in honor of National Sandwich Day, which falls on Nov. 3. Situated just between New York City and Washington, DC, New Orleans achieved this special shout out due to the city's infamous cuisine and world famous po-boys. Additionally, Lawn Love also credits the city's esteemed ranking to the city's delicious muffalettas, an iconic New Orleans sandwich with deep Sicilian roots.

