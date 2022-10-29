Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
From barbecue to vegan, wild po-boys meet classics as Po-Boy Fest returns to New Orleans
You mess with New Orleans food traditions at your peril. See any attempt by big brands to make gumbo more “healthy” (especially the richly reviled Disney recipe with quinoa and kale). But here’s a counterpoint: It matters greatly who’s doing the messing around, and why. Oak...
whereyat.com
New Orleans Named One of the Best Cities to Find the Best Sandwich
Lawn Love, an organization that provides world-class lawn care services, has officially named New Orleans the second best city in the U.S. to find a great sandwich. The list was released on Oct. 27 in honor of National Sandwich Day, which falls on Nov. 3. Situated just between New York City and Washington, DC, New Orleans achieved this special shout out due to the city's infamous cuisine and world famous po-boys. Additionally, Lawn Love also credits the city's esteemed ranking to the city's delicious muffalettas, an iconic New Orleans sandwich with deep Sicilian roots.
NOLA.com
Twisty, crunchy CheeWees, created in 1936 at Elmer's on Magazine St., hold a place in snack-food history
It came before Cheetos. It came before Cheese Puffs. It came before Cheez Balls, Cheez Doodles and Cheesy Poofs. It is the almighty CheeWee, the original cheese curl, a crunchy treat that launched an entire segment of the snack food industry when it first rolled off the line at the Magazine Street factory where it was originally produced.
NOLA.com
Celebration in the Oaks tickets on sale for light spectacular in City Park
A New Orleans tradition that lights up the holidays returns in full fashion with tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks. New Orleans City Park twinkles and shines with more than a million lights along a 2.25-mile driving tour. A reimagined walking tour, plus options to see the Botanical Garden and hop on the Amusement Park's rides are also available.
KLFY News 10
New Orleans aquarium closing for six months for renovations
Audubon Aquarium will close for renovations at the end of November.
foodgressing.com
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Launches $9.99 Lunch Menu
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, has launched a new value menu centered around lunch. As guests face increased economic uncertainties, from inflation to tightened budgets, Razzoo’s is here to remind guests that we have your back.
KLFY News 10
Trick-or-treat! New Orleans family keeps Halloween tradition alive by scaring neighbors
A family in New Orleans dresses up their home to scare themselves and the community.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
myneworleans.com
Week of Oct. 31: Fall Art Markets, Po-Boys and more
Join New Orleans Mosquito, Rodent and Termite Control Board for a very special kind of happy hour with their Bugs and Blooms presentation this Thursday, Nov. 3, 4 to 6 p.m. at their headquarters, 2100 Leon C. Simon Blvd. The open house will feature a tour of the facilities, entomologists (bug experts) on hand to teach about all things insects. All ages are welcome, so bring your mini-scientists to enjoy snacks, giveaways and a raffle basket prize.
fox8live.com
PHOTOS: Takeoff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston, he performed with fellow Migo, his uncle Quavo, as the duo Unc & Phew at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. 1 of 14. Takeoff, left,...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO
We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
NOLA.com
Talking business: Paul Flower says Four Seasons project 'overreached' a bit, but it will pay off.
Paul Flower is the president and CEO of Woodward Design+Build, a nearly century-old company that has developed hotels, hospitals, office buildings, apartment complexes and retail centers across the Gulf South. Flower has also had a hand in of some of New Orleans' highest-profile projects, including, most recently, The Four Seasons...
uptownmessenger.com
Trumpeter Doc Paulin’s Central City home up for landmark status
The Historic District Landmark Commission will vote Wednesday (Nov. 2) on taking steps toward granting landmark status to an unassuming four-bay cottage in Central City, the home where Ernest and Betty Paulin raised their 13 children. Buildings can become city landmarks for their architectural or their cultural significance. In the...
NOLA.com
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
MyArkLaMiss
NBC 10 News Today: New Orleans costume shop with hundreds of unique costumes
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Kenny Lopez reports some of the trending costumes in a New Orleans costume shop. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis celebrates his 75th birthday this week
This week — though he doesn’t look it or act it — is the 75th birthday of Quint Davis, the man known around the world as producer-director of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Arthur Quentin Davis Jr. was born in New Orleans on Nov. 5,...
NOLA.com
Luxury condos planned for downtown New Orleans after Tulane Ave. building sells for $38M
A group of Covington-based investors has purchased a 166-unit apartment building in the Central Business District for $38 million, with plans to convert it into luxury condominiums that could also be used as short-term rental properties. The deal for the 10-story California Building, located at 1111 Tulane Ave. near Duncan...
KPEL 96.5
This Louisiana City Is A U.S. Goosebump Capital
Louisiana is a haunted state, that's hard to debate among those who rank hauntings. But what about people who don't believe in things being haunted? If you don't believe in ghosts, can hauntings get to you? Bet they can. Even people who don't believe in ghosts can get some goosebumps....
NOLA.com
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
