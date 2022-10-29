ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Top five On3 NIL Valuations in Kentucky-Tennessee matchup

By Pete Nakos
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvjsq_0irMWdMz00

Kentucky and

are set to renew the Border Battle on Saturday night in Knoxville. But it’s only the third time the two programs have played the rivalry and are each ranked at the time of the matchup.

The Vols enter Saturday with a perfect 7-0 record and No. 3 ranking. They beat Alabama earlier this month for the first time in 16 years. Plus, a trip to Athens next week looms large.

But first, Tennessee has to handle Kentucky. The No. 19 Wildcats are 5-2, also touting a top-25 ranking. While Hendon Hooker has emerged as a top name in the Heisman race, Will Levis has led Kentucky to a 15-4 mark the last two seasons.

The stakes are as high as they’ve been in recent memory. Will Kentucky knock off Tennessee’s Cinderella-style run? Or will the Vols setup a massive showdown with Georgia next week?

Before kickoff, On3 is breaking down the top-five On3 NIL Valuations in the matchup.

1. Hendon Hooker

On3 NIL Valuation: $1 million

Position: Quarterback

Per Post Value: $2,000

On3 Impact 300 ranking: No. 14

Hendon Hooker planted himself in the Heisman Conversation when helped Tennessee break its 15-game drought against Alabama earlier this month. It’s a night that is going to continue to be talked about this season. Cigar smoke wafting above the Tennessee River. The goal posts coming down. Hooker’s performance two weeks ago is the reason why the Vols are in control of its College Football Playoff berth. Hooker and Tennessee first have to play Kentucky in Neyland on Saturday night before looking ahead. The quarterback has been nearly perfect this season, completing 70.6% of his passes for 2,093 with 21 total touchdowns. He’s thrown just one interception, too. And he’s made sure to take his on-field success and capitalize in the NIL space. Hooker signed with Tennessee collective Spyre Sports in February, where he’s been set up with a substantial deal. His On3 NIL Valuation continues to rise, now sitting at $1 million. Kentucky’s pass defense is one of the better ones the Vols have seen up to this point in the year. Another big-time performance will only help Hooker in the Heisman race. The goal this week may just be to survived and advance, though.

2. Will Levis

On3 NIL Valuation: $765,000

Position: Quarterback

Per Post Value: $2,100

On3 Impact 300 ranking: No. 37

It’s hard to question the impact Will Levis has had on the Kentucky program. He has a combined win-loss record of 15-4 as the starting quarterback with the Wildcats, and he’s 5-1 as the starter this season. But this year has also come with some ups and downs. He missed the South Carolina game dealing with a foot injury, a game the Wildcats ultimately lost. Levis and Kentucky can play the upset role on Saturday in Knoxville. Levis has not seen his NFL draft stock drop, though. Many still seem him going in the first round, in large part to the pro-style system he’s already running at Kentucky. And his NIL value has not dropped. One of the major stars of NIL in Year One. He’s racked up endorsement deals with Ale-8-One soda, NOBULL, a golf course, car dealership, and even with a thoroughbred stallion. If he can orchestrate the upset over the Vols, there’s going to be plenty of NIL opportunities headed his way.

3. Jalin Hyatt

On3 NIL Valuation: $642,000

Position: Wide Receiver

Per Post Value: $1,500

On3 Impact 300 ranking: No. 33

The junior tallied six catches for 207 yards and five touchdowns against Alabama, becoming the first player since DeVonta Smith in 2019 to have 200 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in a game. Since then, Jalin Hyatt has made sure to cash in on the moment. He signed with the The Volunteer Club, which is facilitated by Spyre Sports Group. As part of the agreement, Hyatt will receive the profits of all new memberships he drives to the Volunteer Club in the first month. And he will receive another 20% moving forward. In exchange, the wide receiver is sending out autographed pictures of himself. He is also involved in a co-licensed line of apparel that says “GIMME 5” through the apparel company BreakingT. All of that makes for the making of a very strong NIL brand. But it’s his Instagram following that has done the most work. Entering the game against the Tide, his Instagram had roughly 15,700 followers. He’s now added more than 59,000. Saturday’s another major opportunity for Hyatt to build his name recognition.

4. Chris Rodriguez

On3 NIL Valuation: $306,000

Position: Running Back

Per Post Value: $484

On3 Impact 300 ranking: No. 54

Chris Rodriguez entered the season with 2,739 career rushing yards, more than any other active SEC running back. And he had a real opportunity to top Benny Snell (3,873) for the all-time career rushing yard mark. But the team captain missed the full month of September after reports of an NCAA issue. He’s done everything he can in three games this season, racking up 395 yards to bring him to 3,134. Against Ole Miss this month, he carried the ball 31 times for 197 yards. There’s no question the impact he has on the Kentucky offense, and his matchup against the Tennessee front seven deserves attention Saturday. A big-time performance this weekend could see his On3 NIL Valuation jump back up to where it was this summer.

5. Cedric Tillman

On3 NIL Valuation: $254,000

Position: Wide Receiver

Per Post Value: $491

On3 Impact 300 ranking: No. 231

Cedric Tillman is making his return this weekend, and he announced it the only way a college football player can these days. The Tennessee wide receiver re-upped his NIL deal with the Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company. Serving as its “Cookie Monster” this season, if Tillman catches two touchdowns against Kentucky the Knoxville company will give out two cookies. His go-to cookie option is the Berry White. One of the top returning receivers in the SEC this season, he had 1,081 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns a year ago. Tillman injured his ankle against Akron and was ruled out against Florida, LSU and Alabama. In only three games this season, the receiver has 17 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown. Defenses have already been worried about slowing down Tennessee’s passing attack, throwing Tillman in is only going to add to an offense that’s averaging 50.14 points per game.

About the On3 NIL Valuation

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation calculates an athlete’s NIL value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories:

+ Performance

+ Influence

+ Exposure

While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career. The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff

There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Kick Off Time Set, Broadcast Details Uncertain For Tennessee-Missouri

Tennessee and Missouri’s Nov. 12 matchup at Neyland Stadium kicks off at noon ET. The broadcast details are still uncertain as either CBS or ESPN will broadcast the game. The other game in that flex spot is LSU at Arkansas. The Battle for the Boot kicks off at noon ET and will be on either CBS or ESPN.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club

Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Fly By Night Bringing the 70s to South Knoxville

It was over three years ago when we first met Ryan Shanley and Jocelyn Morin, then soon-to-be owners of Tern Club on the 100 block of Gay Street. The club opened only months before the pandemic that threw bars and restaurants into a time of tremendous upheaval. The couple has not only managed to survive and thrive with that venture, but has added a new business to their mix, with plans to open Fly by Night at 906 Sevier Avenue. I sat with the couple to learn more about their last three years at Tern Club and what we might expect from Fly by Night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville woman sounds the alarm on the warning signs of IBC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are sharing the story of a special woman with a special message about a rare cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer—a disease Sarah Pattison discovered she had all on her own. "My heart for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit. Updated: 11 hours ago. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. Coach Josh...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy