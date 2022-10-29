5-star center Baye Fall sets commitment date, down to 4 schools

2023 5-star Baye Fall (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On3 Consensus five-star recruit Baye Fall will announce his college commitment on Tuesday, November 15th. The 6-foot-10 center out of Denver (Colo.) Accelerated Schools is down to four schools: Auburn, Rutgers, Arkansas, and Seton Hall.

Fall has visited each of his finalists officially, even making a second trip to Auburn last earlier this week.

The big man also received offers from Colorado, Kansas State, Texas, and others.

Fall is the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 center and the No. 1 player in the state of Colorado.

Fall discusses programs

In a previous interview with On3, Fall discussed the college programs involved in his recruitment.

Auburn: “I like their style of play and how they developed Jabari (Smith) when he was there. They’ve had a couple of one-and-done guys that are bigger guys, you know, players that are a bit similar to me.”

Arkansas: “Arkansas is like a transition team. They run a lot, and I like how they run. How they let their guys play free, I love that about them. I mess with the coaching staff and I like the energy out there. I really love the energy.”

Seton Hall: “I have really good ties with the coaches. We’ve been knowing each other for a long time now. They did great things at Saint Peter’s. They let their guys play freely offensively. Their bigs take the ball up the court and I love that about them.”

Rutgers: “Rutgers develops a lot of guys. I have a good relationship with the head coach (Steve) Pikiell and coach (Karl) Hobbs. They know my family. I’m looking forward to my visit there and just having fun.”

Baye Fall plays with a great motor, and that leads to ample production. He has good size with great length and is very fluid in his movements. Fall has touch that extends out to the three-point line, but his offensive game is still very raw. Fall plays best as the roll man or in the dunker spots. He is a good offensive rebounder, a put-back dunk threat of missed shots. Fall will need to continue adding strength. He does not have much with his back to the basket, and his pick and pop or trail jump shot feels a bit mechanical. Baye Fall moves his feet well laterally and plays with vertical explosion. He is a good shot blocker and is instinctive in the passing lanes. – On3’s Jamie Shaw