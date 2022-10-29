Seen & heard: Auburn-Arkansas game day recruiting blog

The Auburn-Arkansas game Saturday has an early kickoff (11 a.m.) and neither team is ranked, but there still are expected to be several quality recruits on hand at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

And, there’s always a chance for a surprise guest or two (we’ll see).

Auburn Live is there to document things.

Below, we’ll let you know which targets we’ve spotted inside the stadium.

Remember, just because we don’t see someone at the game that doesn’t mean he didn’t make it. Sometimes, certain recruits can be difficult to locate.

Most recruits begin arriving at the stadium one to two hours prior to kickoff.

NOTES FROM SATURDAY

-All of these players were just spotted …

*Kayin Lee: 4-star Ohio State corner commit

*Josh Horton: 3-star North Carolina DL commit

*Air Noland: 4-star 2024 QB

*Terrence Love: 4-star Auburn safety commit

*Darron Reed: 4-star LSU DL commit

All but Reed are from the metro-Atlanta area. He’s from Columbus, Ga.

This is Reed’s fourth game at Auburn this year. He told Auburn Live two days ago, though, he still is solid to LSU.

-3-star CB Colton Hood of McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian is now at the stadium. He’s on his official visit this weekend. Michigan State commit and Auburn legacy. Several of his family members have played for the Tigers.

-3-star CB Tyler Scott and his family are at the stadium. He’s on his official visit this weekend. Alabama and Tennessee are among the programs also involved.

-4-star Auburn RB commit Jeremiah Cobb of Montgomery Catholic (Ala.) is at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He just arrived. This is big for Auburn since Georgia just offered him a scholarship this week.

-4-star 2024 CB Jaylen Thompson of Tennessee is at the game. We know this is someone the staff is extremely high on

-We can confirm two other Auburn commits are here — 3-star center Bradyn Joiner and 3-star corner Jacorious Hart.

-4-star 2024 LB Demarcus Riddick of Chilton County (Ala.) is here. He’s the No. 46 recruit in the country and No. 2 prospect in the state of Alabama.

-2024 3-star DL Malik Blocton of Pike Road (Ala.) is here. Believe he has been to every Auburn home game this season.

-We’ve spotted 3-star UAB safety commit Christopher Pearson of Orange Beach, Ala.

EXPECTED OFFICIAL VISITORS

3-star CB Colton Hood, McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian — Michigan State commit

3-star CB Tyler Scott, Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook

EXPECTED UNOFFICIAL VISITORS

5-star DL James Smith, Montgomery, Ala. (Carver)

5-star Edge Qua Russaw, Montgomery, Ala. (Carver)

4-star DL Darron Reed, Columbus, Ga. (Carver) — LSU commit

4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb, Montgomery, Ala. (Catholic) — AU commit

3-star CB Jacorious Hart, Loachapoka, Ala. – AU commit

4-star DB Terrance Love, Fairburn, Ga. (Langston Hughes) – AU commit

3-star edge Ezra Odinjor, Acworth, Ga. (Allatoona, Ga.) – recently offered by AU

2024 4-star LB Wendell Gregory, Marietta, Ga. (Walton)

2024 4-star CB Jaylen Thompson, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Riverdale)

2024 4-star WR Cameron Coleman, Phenix City, Ala. (Central)

2024 (NR) RB Kevin Riley, Northport, Ala. (Tuscaloosa County)