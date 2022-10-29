Kirk Herbstreit reveals how Penn State can upset Ohio State

(Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit isn’t discounting Penn State as a potential loss for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

During an appearance on SportsCenter ahead of a loaded Saturday slate, the College GameDay analyst revealed how the Nittany Lions can pull one of the biggest upsets of the day.

“Can they get pressure on CJ Stroud? Playing at home they’re a different team defensively. Nobody has been able to get after CJ Stroud,” stated Herbstreit. “Now Iowa last week was able to create some opportunities for their defense not to give the explosive play up. Still gave up over 50 and Iowa’s a very good defense. People can look at Penn State — you know how college football is — they got killed by Michigan. That was at the Big House. The game got away from them. Michigan pounded the rock. Eventually, it gave way. This is back home where it’s a different team. So they have to use the energy from the crowd even though it’s an early kick and the defense has to hold up against that run game and try to get after CJ Stroud by mixing up their looks.

“That’s not necessarily been a strength but they gotta play with some juice and see if that can try to get them to slow down an Ohio State offense as explosive as anyone in the country.”

Nevertheless, it’ll be a tall task for anyone to dethrone Ohio State, but Penn State at home is as tough of a game as their is in the country. Time will tell if the Nittany Lions take Herbstreit’s advice, or if the Buckeyes remain undefeated on the season.

James Franklin addresses how hard it is to prepare for a QB like CJ Stroud

Moreover, the Penn State Nittany Lions face one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country on Saturday in Ohio State Buckeyes star CJ Stroud. James Franklin discussed the difficulty that his team has this week as they attempt to replicate Stroud’s game through the scout team.

“I don’t think you really can (replicate him),” Franklin said on Tuesday. “We do that, when we build the scout teams, you’re literally saying, ‘this guy should play him and this guy should play him.’ There are not too many people in the country that have a quarterback like that, let alone a quarterback like that on the scout team. That’s hard to pull off.

“Trying to replicate it as much as you possibly can in practice and then getting the good-on-good work every single day so they are getting the speed of it, that’s helpful too, but there’s no way to replicate it week-in and week-out.”

Stroud is the leading candidate for the 2022 Heisman Trophy and his 28 passing touchdowns lead the nation. The third-year QB has a 70% completion rate this season and he’s taken just five sacks. He hasn’t lost a game for the Buckeyes yet this season, though he has thrown an interception in each of the last four games.

The stakes on Saturday are incredibly high for both units. A win would put the Nittany Lions firmly back into the College Football Playoff discussion. According to the ESPN matchup predictor, they have a 20.4% chance of knocking off the No. 2 team in the nation.