At the bye, where are the Texas Longhorns?

With the final third of the season remaining, we’re getting ready to find out just who this Longhorn football team really is.

Are they just about the same as last year, or have they turned a corner?

Or, are they somewhere in between?

I don’t know that anyone has the definitive answer. Not yet at least.

I feel like Texas is slightly improved from a year ago. Texas has shown signs of moving forward on both sides of the ball but they’ve also reverted to previous behavior.

And perhaps that’s the problem, that’s what is not allowing the Horns to get over the hump. Too much inconsistency.

Neither the offense nor the defense has been consistently excellent or dominant for an entire game (not counting a quarterback-less Oklahoma).

So what can we expect the rest of the way and what has to happen?

Frankly, I don’t believe the defense has the personnel to be dominant, not against a well-rounded offense. They can play better than they have, especially on third downs, but the idea that this defense can be suffocating against a good quarterback is unlikely.

But I see the Texas offense differently. The offense has the personnel to be dominant.

So as we look into these final four games, I’m really looking for more sustained, consistent dominance from the Texas offense.

What am I talking about exactly?

Think back to Baylor with Art Briles as coach.

Even early in Briles’ tenure there, everbody could see the Bears would eventually be difficult to defend on offense. But their defense lagged severely.

It wasn’t until the Bears’ offense took that next step to utter dominance that the Bears’ defense finally came along as well.

I’m not saying Briles serves as a blueprint for Steve Sarkisian. But that sort of dominating offense puts opponents on tilt, enough so that a slightly undermanned defense can become more opportunistic.

Keep that in mind as we move forward.

I think the Texas offense becoming dominant is the path to sustained, high-level success. That’s what I’ll be looking for the rest of the way, especially as Quinn Ewers gains experience.