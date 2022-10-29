ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame offers 2025 RB Jayshon Limar, younger brother of Irish commit Jayden Limar

By Mike Singer
 3 days ago
2025 running back Jayshon Limar (left) and 2023 running back Jayden Limar (right)

You probably missed it last night if you’re on east coast time. Lake Stevens (Wash.) High class of 2025 running back Jayshon Limar announced that he picked up an offer from Notre Dame at 2:01 a.m. ET.

The 6-0, 180-pounder is the younger brother of Notre Dame class of 2023 running back commit Jayden Limar, who committed to the Fighting Irish back in May. Jayden ranks as the nation’s No. 333 overall player and No. 22 running back according to the 2023 On3 Consensus.

Notre Dame is the fourth school to offer Jayshon, as the Irish join Arizona, Arizona State and Washington State on his offer sheet. As a freshman last fall, Limar was named to the second-team All-Wesco offense.

There have been plenty of brothers to play at Notre Dame at the same time in the past decade, including Jayson and Justin Ademilola, George and Josh Atkinson, Mike and Jake Golic, Zack and Nick Martin, Chris and Will Salvi. Ross and Jim Browner and Tony and Reggie Brooks also come to mind as outstanding brother tandems in Irish history.

Notre Dame RB commit Jayden Limar discusses Las Vegas visit, status of pledge

Nine Notre Dame commits were in Las Vegas earlier this month to watch the Fighting Irish knock off BYU 28-20 in Allegiant Stadium, including Jayden Limar.

“It was great, honestly,” Limar told Blue & Gold. “It wasn’t their home stadium but seeing how many people they had out there was crazy. It was packed. It was really cool to see how well their fans traveled. I loved it.”

A running back prospect such as Limar had to like what he saw, as Notre Dame ran for 234 yards, and all three Irish running backs had at least 11 carries.

“It was definitely cool seeing those three and how they were rotating fresh guys in,” Limar added.

For the neutral site game, Notre Dame’s coaches were not allowed to talk to their recruits at the game according to NCAA rules. But even with that, it was a game that Limar wanted to check out, and it helped that it was on the West Coast.

“One big part of it was Vegas was only a two-hour flight,” Limar said. “I knew I wanted to go see a Notre Dame game, and that was an easy trip. Even though I didn’t get to talk to the coaches, I felt like I got to learn more about the football program.”

