Related
BREAKING: WVU RB CJ Donaldson Out for Remainder of Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During his weekly press conference Tuesday, WVU Head Coach Neal Brown gave the media an update on the injured CJ Donaldson, who was helped off the field during the second half of the TCU matchup on Oct. 29. Brown announced that Donaldson will miss the remainder...
Report: 2023 4-Star WVU WR Target Traylon Ray Sets Date, Time for Decision
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A 4-star football recruit for the 2023 class has sparked a reason for potential excitement for West Virginia fans. There’s now an official date to anticipate when it comes to the decision of wide receiver recruit Traylon Ray, according to 247 Sports. Ray, who has WVU among his final three college choices, is set to announce his destination on Nov. 4 at 12:30 EST.
Watch: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton on Offense, Great Catch by Teammate Reese Smith
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton touches on the play of the WVU offense and a great catch made by teammate Reese Smith while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football...
Watch: WVU DL Dante Stills on Breaking All-Time TFL Record, His West Virginia Legacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills discusses breaking the program’s all-time record for tackles for a loss, what his legacy at WVU means to him and finishing out his college career while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Oddsmakers Open Week with West Virginia Road Underdog to Iowa State
In keeping up with the recent trend, oddsmakers are opening another week expecting West Virginia to lose their upcoming game. This time, WVU starts off as a 6-point road underdog to Iowa State, according to Circa Sports. While both teams have 3-5 overall records, the Cyclones likely get the the edge due to being at home.
WVU’s Jose Perez Believes to be Eligible ‘Around Big 12 Play’
West Virginia’s most recent transfer portal addition Jose Perez thinks he will be eligible to play around when Big 12 Conference games begin, he tells WV Sports Now. Perez committed to WVU on Sunday night as he quickly looked for a new home. Perez will join the team as...
Asti: It’s Only Natural for Solid Effort to be Overlooked in WVU’s Roller Coaster Season
Coaches and sports fans have one thing in common, they take it game by game. Individually speaking, the TCU loss is not a bad one for West Virginia, and that could be said independent of the struggles of this season. Despite that reality, WVU fans can’t separate it from the entire year, and the Mountaineer have no one but themselves to blame for that.
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Exhibition Win Over Fairmont State
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their exhibition win over Fairmont State on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
2023 DE Recruit Markus Strong Announces Offer from Mountaineers
When it comes to building a successful program, the work never stops. WVU was apparently putting in work late Monday on Halloween night. Markus Strong, a class of 2023 defensive end recruit, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from the Mountaineers after talking with a member of the coaching staff on the phone. Strong mentioned he was speaking with assistant defensive line coach Andrew Jackson before the offer was extended.
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Time, Network for WVU’s Home Game Against Oklahoma
After a first half of a season filled with so many prime-time games, early kickoffs are now becoming the norm for the Mountaineers. The Big 12 has announced that WVU’s next home game against Oklahoma on Nov. 12 will take place at noon or 12 pm EST. This game will be televised on FS1.
Mountaineers Still Produce Strong Rushing Performance in Loss Minus Three Starters
MORGANTOWN, WVa. – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has said since the beginning of the 2022 season that one of the Mountaineers’ keys to potential success is the ability to run the ball against good teams. Despite falling to No. 7 ranked TCU in an offensive battle...
3 Takeaways: A Better Effort for WVU in Loss to TCU Adds to Frustration
Unfortunately for West Virginia, moral victories don’t really exist. WVU was able to hang with TCU most of the game before eventually falling to the Horned Frogs, 41-31. Most expected the final outcome to favor TCU, but did anything happen throughout the game that was unexpected? What can the Mountaineers take away from this game as they hope to still fight for bowl eligibility?
Newly Committed Mountaineer Jose Perez Talks Recruitment to West Virginia
West Virginia basketball received a commitment from Manhattan transfer Jose Perez on Sunday night. WV Sports Now spoke with Perez about his crazy week and recruitment to West Virginia. “Coach Huggins was calling me 2-3 times per day. Literally right after practice, the exhibition game. Him and coach Jay [Kuntz]...
WVSN’s Mike Asti Joins Popular YouTube Channel to Talk Expectations, Rumors Surrounding WVU
After writing about the reasonable expectations West Virginia fans should have about the football program, WVSN’s Mike Asti was asked to join a popular YouTube channel for Mountaineer Nation to discuss that topic and so much more. Asti appeared on a live edition of Couz’s Corner with Justin “Couz”...
