ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

BREAKING: WVU RB CJ Donaldson Out for Remainder of Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During his weekly press conference Tuesday, WVU Head Coach Neal Brown gave the media an update on the injured CJ Donaldson, who was helped off the field during the second half of the TCU matchup on Oct. 29. Brown announced that Donaldson will miss the remainder...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Report: 2023 4-Star WVU WR Target Traylon Ray Sets Date, Time for Decision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A 4-star football recruit for the 2023 class has sparked a reason for potential excitement for West Virginia fans. There’s now an official date to anticipate when it comes to the decision of wide receiver recruit Traylon Ray, according to 247 Sports. Ray, who has WVU among his final three college choices, is set to announce his destination on Nov. 4 at 12:30 EST.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Oddsmakers Open Week with West Virginia Road Underdog to Iowa State

In keeping up with the recent trend, oddsmakers are opening another week expecting West Virginia to lose their upcoming game. This time, WVU starts off as a 6-point road underdog to Iowa State, according to Circa Sports. While both teams have 3-5 overall records, the Cyclones likely get the the edge due to being at home.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: It’s Only Natural for Solid Effort to be Overlooked in WVU’s Roller Coaster Season

Coaches and sports fans have one thing in common, they take it game by game. Individually speaking, the TCU loss is not a bad one for West Virginia, and that could be said independent of the struggles of this season. Despite that reality, WVU fans can’t separate it from the entire year, and the Mountaineer have no one but themselves to blame for that.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Exhibition Win Over Fairmont State

West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their exhibition win over Fairmont State on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 DE Recruit Markus Strong Announces Offer from Mountaineers

When it comes to building a successful program, the work never stops. WVU was apparently putting in work late Monday on Halloween night. Markus Strong, a class of 2023 defensive end recruit, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from the Mountaineers after talking with a member of the coaching staff on the phone. Strong mentioned he was speaking with assistant defensive line coach Andrew Jackson before the offer was extended.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways: A Better Effort for WVU in Loss to TCU Adds to Frustration

Unfortunately for West Virginia, moral victories don’t really exist. WVU was able to hang with TCU most of the game before eventually falling to the Horned Frogs, 41-31. Most expected the final outcome to favor TCU, but did anything happen throughout the game that was unexpected? What can the Mountaineers take away from this game as they hope to still fight for bowl eligibility?
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Newly Committed Mountaineer Jose Perez Talks Recruitment to West Virginia

West Virginia basketball received a commitment from Manhattan transfer Jose Perez on Sunday night. WV Sports Now spoke with Perez about his crazy week and recruitment to West Virginia. “Coach Huggins was calling me 2-3 times per day. Literally right after practice, the exhibition game. Him and coach Jay [Kuntz]...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy