A recent report showed enrollment at USM’s Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that. |. This will impact Biloxi drivers for months. High school students train at Singing River Hospital in...
Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. Happy Halloween! The rest of the evening will be mild and comfortable. We’ll drop into the 60s after the sunset, and the sky will be mostly clear. Eventually we’ll drop into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning. We'll warm up through the first week of November.
Ben and Erin Napier are extending their footprint in Laurel, Mississippi, to include a retail store dedicated to fragrance. Speaking exclusively with Southern Living, Erin shared that the new library-themed brick-and-mortar shop —located across the street from Laurel Mercantile—will sell all the beloved Mercantile fragrances they’ve launched over the years with a fun, interactive twist.
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - You’ve seen plenty of spooky outdoor decorations for Halloween, but have you ever walked into a house completely decorated on the inside?. Pass Christian resident Suzan Bramlett goes all out for the holiday. “I hide in the yard and jump out at everybody. I...
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Just a year after her arrival at the Hattiesburg Zoo, spotted hyena Pili has given birth to what is believed the only surviving hyena cub born in North America so far this year. “We are thrilled with the birth of this cub,” Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo, said in a news release. “We feel good that Pili is doing well and is being a great mom to her first-born cub.” The cub, born Oct. 17, will not be on public display until it is older, news outlets reported. The walkway in front of the hyena exhibit is temporarily closed so zoo officials can monitor the care of the cub and its mother. “We ask our guests to be patient while our animal care team closely monitors the cub and mother in these important early stages as they acclimate to their habitat and spend time together,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages the zoo.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sylvia Washington’s vision is that more play means and less violence. “If we bring more families together, then a lot of the homicides will stop,” she said.”. And she’s seen too many of those, just in her own family. “I have two husbands...
HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi -- An economic impact study shows that NASA, thanks primarily to Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, has a statewide impact of $865 million and results in $29 million tax revenues. NASA released the results of its second agencywide economic impact study Thursday. The study, compiled by...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Prescription shortages are rising across the United States. Around 80 percent of medications used in the U. S. are imported as reported by the Council on Foreign Relations. These nationwide concerns are making their way to the Pine Belt. Dr. Brent Lindley, a pharmacist at Petal...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Physicians from the Forrest General Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Clinic (FMRC) alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the findings of a drug study they conducted on tianeptine withdrawal. Tianeptine is an antidepressant drug not currently approved for medical use by the FDA, but...
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions. A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala. The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls,...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police are seeking informaiton about a shooting that happened this weekend. According to HPD, officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight. Three unoccupied vehicles were struck with gunfire in a parking lot. No injuries were reported during the incident.
A final decision could be coming in Amtrak’s quest to restart passenger rail service connecting Mobile to New Orleans. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board, in a news release Friday, set a Dec. 7 date for a voting conference into what could determine the fate of Amtrak operating a twice-daily service along freight rail lines owned and operated by CSX and Norfolk Southern. The proposed service includes four stops in Mississippi: Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.
JACKSON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - A service conducted by the National Weather Service reveals that three EF-1 tornadoes made landfall throughout Jackson County during Saturday afternoon. According to the survey, the first tornado touched down in Moss Point near Grieson Street and Highway 63 at 3:20 p.m. It then crossed...
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of […]
A Mississippi deputy is in stable condition after being involved in a serious vehicle crash Sunday night. The Walthall County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media Deputy Nickie Willoughby was involved in a serious accident while responding to a call. News outlets report that Willoughby collided with an 18-wheeler...
