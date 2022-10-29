HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Just a year after her arrival at the Hattiesburg Zoo, spotted hyena Pili has given birth to what is believed the only surviving hyena cub born in North America so far this year. “We are thrilled with the birth of this cub,” Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo, said in a news release. “We feel good that Pili is doing well and is being a great mom to her first-born cub.” The cub, born Oct. 17, will not be on public display until it is older, news outlets reported. The walkway in front of the hyena exhibit is temporarily closed so zoo officials can monitor the care of the cub and its mother. “We ask our guests to be patient while our animal care team closely monitors the cub and mother in these important early stages as they acclimate to their habitat and spend time together,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages the zoo.

