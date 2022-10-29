Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Ex-Wilmington Trust president reaches settlement with SEC
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The former president of the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has reached a settlement with federal securities regulators in a related civil action. In a court filing...
WVNews
October tax revenues add to pressure for tax reform in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another month of tax revenue surpluses leaves West Virginia with more than half a billion dollars in the bank four months into the new fiscal year, while Gov. Jim Justice and state Republican lawmakers fight over how to best use those surpluses to provide tax relief.
WVNews
HEAP can help Ohio seniors with home energy bills
MARIETTA, Ohio (WV News) — The Ohio Department of Development and Buckeye Hills Regional Council remind senior citizens in Ohio that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice says state will provide $2 million to Mercer gas line project
Gov. Jim Justice announced nearly $2 million on Tuesday in Mercer County to help bring natural gas to the Cumberland Industrial Park. The natural gas line will run under and along John Nash Boulevard. Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says it’s another feature meant to attract businesses off of Interstate...
WVNews
William “Bill” Gerald McDonald
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Gerald McDonald, 87, of Mount Clare, WV, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on January 28, 1935, to the late John Paul McDonald and Bernice Eleanor (Camp) McDonald.
Comments / 0