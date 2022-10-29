ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Instant Love for Newborn Baby Is Impossible to Resist

As some of the most universally loved dogs, Golden Retrievers are friendly, gentle, and oh-so-loyal. Just take it from @hdbrosriley, one precious Golden boy who's reliving some of the best moments from his first few weeks of big brotherhood. His video is the cutest thing we've seen all week, so we just had to share.
pethelpful.com

Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker

Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Her 'Favorite Human' Coming Home Is the Best

College can be the most fun years of someone's life, but when you're away from your pet, nothing will ever be perfect. We're sure @its_me_sally_g's son would understand! The young man had been away from the family cat--whose name is Basboosa, which is Arabic for 'kitty'--for two months while he furthered his studies (and had tons of fun, let's be honest), and the two were inseparable when we came for a visit.
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky 'Tattling' on Her Baby Sister Totally Cracks Us Up

Huskies are certainly known for their incredible vocal abilities, but the sass that comes along with it can't be overlooked. These dogs have so much personality packed into their fluffy butts! Combine all of that with the breed's stunning looks, and it's no wonder why these dogs are so popular online.
Upworthy

Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him

People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Dancing With Her Parents Is the Stuff of Dreams

When you have a dog, you also have a built-in best friend. They can be the perfect buddy to cuddle with, play with, or even dance with, as one adorable couple proved. Their impromptu dance party with Phoebe, their miniature Labradoodle, was the cutest thing we've seen on the Internet all week.
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
WeHaveKids

Daddy’s Little Girl Hysterically Mocks Him When He Corrects Her

Raising daughters can be very sweet, but if you have one of your own, you are probably well aware that the possibility of sass is high. Even from the time they're babies, they know exactly how to put us in our place (and sometimes even make us laugh in the process). They are so cute, but they know how to push our buttons!
pethelpful.com

Cat 'Demands' for Her Humans to Put on Her Favorite Show

Spoiled pets are the best pets--we totally get it. We'd do nearly anything to make our fur babies happy and comfy, so when we saw this hilarious clip from @homewithmel, we couldn't get enough. Her gorgeous tuxedo cat demanded she turn the TV on, and she just had to agree!
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbreak as these unwanted old dogs were dumped in the shelter (VIDEO)

A moving video showing how two old rescue dogs, Jack and Maisie, found their forever home after a long wait in the shelter, has been shared online and immediately melted people’s hearts. Golden oldies. When Jack and Maisie were 14, they were heartlessly dumped at a rescue centre. This...
pethelpful.com

Dying Husky's Reaction to Baby Crawling for the First Time Is So Moving

TikTok user @hprealtor is going through such a bittersweet time. On one hand, she's celebrating the joys that come with being a parent, watching her baby reach different milestones. But on the other hand, her 11-year-old Husky is on the tail-end of his life. If that didn't already choke you...

