Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesLos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season
The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
247Sports
USC football holds for New Year's Bowl in updated CBS bowl projections
CBSSports.com held the Trojans as a New Year's Six contender in its latest round of bowl projections on Sunday, pegging the Trojans for the Rose Bowl against Michigan. The two teams have not met on the field since the Rose Bowl in 2007, a 32-18 USC win. Eight of USC's ten matchups with the Wolverines have come in Rose Bowls.
UCLA QB commit Luke Duncan Game ISO Highlights
Clips of Orinda (Calif.) Miramonte quarterback Luke Duncan, a commit to UCLA, in a game against Lafayette (Calif.) Acalanes.
UCLA in National, Pac-12 Statistical Rankings
These stats utilize only those games involving FBS programs. Yards Per Play – 7th Nationally (6.9), 2nd in Pac-12 Rushing Yards Per Attempt – 6th (5.8), 2nd in Pac-12 Passing Yards Per Attempt – 17th (8.5), 3rd in Pac-12 Passing Yards Per Completion – 69th (12.0), 8th...
spectrumnews1.com
More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego
The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
Shaun Aguano on Glenn Thomas' role without calling plays
Arizona State's interim head coach discusses how the offensive coordinator still helps in some of the same ways even without offensive play calling.
myburbank.com
Burbank High Boys Water Polo Forfeits Season
In the pool, the Burbank High boys’ water polo team captured the regular season and Pacific League tournament titles. But the Bulldogs were not selected to participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs when the pairings were released over the weekend as Burbank has forfeited all regular season games.
The 562
LIVE UPDATES: CIF Football Brackets Release
We’ll have the release of the CIF-SS football brackets live at 10 a.m. as soon as they’re posted, including at-larges. Reply on Twitter 1586876800604381184 Retweet on Twitter 1586876800604381184 0 Like on Twitter 1586876800604381184 0 Twitter 1586876800604381184. STORY: Long Beach Poly draws Los Alamitos for the Division 1 quarterfinals...
ocsportszone.com
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
foxla.com
Housing costs in these California cities are highest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Housing costs are skyrocketing in many parts of the United States,. California cities are getting hit the hardest compared to the rest of the country, according to a new report. The median sales price of U.S. homes increased from $322,600 in the second quarter of 2020 to...
toddrickallen.com
The Kebab Shop Landing In El Segundo
The Kebab Shop is taking over the one of the spaces at 460 N PCH in El Segundo. Expect the fast/casual Mediterranean eatery to offer a menu of “seasoned kebabs hand-carved from a vertical rotisserie or grilled over an open flame”, falafel, salads, and sides. The rapidly expanding chain has locations across California, Texas, and Florida, and is also opening new local restaurants in Atwater Village, Northridge, and Seal Beach.
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
SoCal forecast: Rain continues through Wednesday as temps stay cool this week
Southern California is kicking off November with some clouds and a slight chance of rain as temperatures stay cool this week.
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
thepanthernewspaper.org
Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?
As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove
The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Laguna Beach, California
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Marc Schmittenberg, “Water Tank Trail in Crystal Cove State Park. Overlooking Laguna Beach, CA.” We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
How to survive a crowd crush: Anaheim FD chief shares expert tips to know during crowd surge
We've seen deadly crowd surges happen at soccer games, concerts and other large events like the Halloween festival in South Korea. So how do you survive a crowd surge? Anaheim Fire Department's chief shared expert advice you should know.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
Comments / 0