Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving their hotel rooms in Houston following the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Deion Sanders addressed all members of the Jackson State Tigers football team in the wake of the shooting death of 28-year-old Atlanta rapper Takeoff, which took place in Houston early this morning. The NFL Hall of Famer-turned-head coach declared that since his team is currently in Houston gearing up to play the Texas Southern University Tigers this weekend, none of his players will be allowed to leave their hotel until he says otherwise. He was filmed speaking to his team during a meeting and relayed the message to them directly.

JACKSON, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO