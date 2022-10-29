Read full article on original website
gmufourthestate.com
HISTORIC CIVIL WAR SITE DEDICATED ON FAIRFAX CAMPUS
Mason celebrated the completed restoration of the historic Civil War redoubt site on the Fairfax campus. After a couple of years of working to preserve the integrity of the historic site, Mason commemorated the Civil War site known as the redoubt on Fairfax Main Campus on Oct. 7, 2022. On...
ffxnow.com
Black bear filmed strolling by Adaire Apartments in Tysons
(Updated at 6 p.m.) Tysons got an unexpected visitor this weekend in the form of an apparently solo black bear. The animal was spotted ambling along the Boyd Pointe Way sidewalk outside the Adaire Apartments in a video shared on Twitter last night by FOX5 reporter Angie Goff. She said it was seen on Sunday (Oct. 30) at 1521 Boyd Pointe Way.
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
Bay Weekly
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…Oh My
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
DCist
Metro Explores Silver Line “Express” Train That Saves 6 Minutes
When Metro and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority built the 20-mile Silver Line extension from East Falls Church to Ashburn, they didn’t build a third or fourth track for true express train service mainly because of cost and space restrictions. In New York and other places, a third track...
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling tonight to get almost 150-thousand voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars...
idesignarch.com
Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River
Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
WJLA
Fairfax County processing thousands of voter registrations delayed by the state
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County election workers are working hard to fix mistakes they believe came from the Virginia State Election Department. For the second time in a month, they have received 11,000 voter registration forms, that voters submitted at the Department of Moving Vehicles. “How do...
Data Center Knowledge
North Virginia County to Vote on Data Center Development
Prince William County, Va.: heir-apparent to the title of “home of Data Center Alley.” There are a few barriers to the county claiming that title and the so-called benefits that come with it. One of the barriers is a collection of cultural and historically important sites associated with enslaved Africans in the Prince William County.
cohaitungchi.com
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC
Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Opioid epidemic infiltrates Arlington Public Schools
“Do you know how it feels to look at your daughter when she can’t move her eyes?”. That’s an Arlington mother, who spoke to ARLnow on the condition of anonymity, about a recent fentanyl overdose her 13-year-old daughter survived. It happened off school grounds, but the mother believes her daughter took the drugs during school hours.
DC News Now
The Marine Corps Marathon is this weekend. Get ready for several road closures.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Get ready, because the runners are coming! Tens of thousands of runners from near and far will hit the streets of D.C. and Virginia for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Several major streets in Southwest D.C. — and two bridges that cross the Potomac River — will […]
Virginia mother blasts anti-Second Amendment writing sample 5th grade students were assigned to analyze
A Fairfax County, Virginia, mother raised concerns about an assignment that prompted students to analyze an anti-Secondment Amendment persuasive essay sample.
Metro Says It Will Open Silver Line Extension On November 15
A look west from the Wiehle Reston East station. Metro will extend 11.5 miles west of here. The long wait for Metrorail service to Dulles Airport, western Fairfax County, and Loudoun County is almost over. Metro announced Monday that the Silver Line extension will open on Tuesday, November 15. The...
Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
PWLiving
Connect with the Community at a Historical Manassas Parade
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. In 1873, the settlement surrounding a railroad junction was officially chartered as the city of Manassas. The close-knit community that emerged since has been sustained for nearly 150 years and shows no signs of slowing down. This is undoubtedly due in part to the strong sense of community pride interwoven throughout residents’ daily life — from landmarks with accompanying plaques scattered throughout the city to annual events like seasonal festivals and holiday parades.
WTOP
Virginia native David Baldacci dishes on new book ‘Long Shadows’ and literacy advocacy
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. David Baldacci is one of the most successful thriller authors of the past 30 years, but the lifelong Virginian says that the Washington football team hasn’t been nearly as thrilling. “It seems like the memories of Joe Gibbs...
