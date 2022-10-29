ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
120,000 parade at Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

By TAIJING WU
 3 days ago
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Some 120,000 paraded in the streets of Taipei as the city’s 20th annual Pride event celebrated the LGBTQ community Saturday in spite of the rainy weather.

The Taiwan Pride Parade began in 2003 with just 700 participants gathering in a park in central Taipei — most of them wearing face masks to avoid stigmatization.

Taiwan has since become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage in 2019. It's seen as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly places in Asia.

People in raincoats carried a large Pride flag down the street as revelers in rainbow capes and elaborate makeup followed. Some waved smaller flags while others held signs or umbrellas. A group in white blew thousands of bubbles into the gray sky.

One university student described an LGBTQ-friendly environment in their senior high school.

"We were not discriminated. Everybody knew,” said 18-year-old Chen. “We did not have to worry much. We just were ourselves.”

But others still face challenges. Tommy Huang said he feels distant from his partner's family.

“His parents haven’t fully accepted me yet. One day, I really hope I could visit his parents during Lunar New Year and get to know them, and that they could accept us the way we are,” said Huang, a 35-year-old publishing company owner.

Although Taiwan recognizes same-sex marriage for its nationals, it does not allow foreigners to have same-sex marriages legalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark's general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government...
China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases

BEIJING — (AP) — Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou was suspended Wednesday after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc. iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks. The announcement did not say whether the...
AP Interview: Tennis tour CEO still wants Peng Shuai inquiry

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — The man in charge of women's professional tennis, Steve Simon, has been sitting close enough to the action at the season-ending WTA Finals this week — from a seat in front of the front row, as courtside as can be — that a player easily could wander over for a mid-match chat.
Philippine schools ordered to reopen after virus lockdowns

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Millions of students trooped back to public schools across the Philippines on Wednesday as the government enforced the mandatory resumption of in-person classes after more than two years of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. Daunting problems hounded the reopening of classes in grade and high...
Asian benchmarks mixed as markets await Fed rate moves

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday while Chinese benchmarks surged ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation. Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel and U.S. futures were also higher. Stocks ended lower on...
