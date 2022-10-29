Read full article on original website
Related
NJ.com
If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, it won’t be just because of money | Klapisch
There’s no shortage of theories about Aaron Judge’s impending free agency and what will drive his decision — which, by the way, he hasn’t made yet. But if Judge leaves the Yankees, it won’t be just because of money. And it won’t be tied to another disappointing October. Judge hates losing, but there’s more going on here.
Empire Sports Media
2 ways the Yankees can offload Josh Donaldson’s $25 million salary for 2023
The New York Yankees have a few bloated contracts on the roster holding back their flexibility to spend this off-season. Notably, the contract of Josh Donaldson remains a big liability for general manager Brian Cashman, given he is retained by owner Hal Steinbrenner. Donaldson is coming off a down 2022...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/31/22
NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The Aaron Judge contract situation will be the topic of conversation all off-season until he makes his decision. Nestor Cortes, like many, many others, know the importance of what No. 99 brings to the team both on and off the field. “He’s a big part of this organization,” Cortes said. “It’s an organization that drafted him. He’s been here for a long time. He carries a lot of weight around here. He’s a superstar. Hopefully — that’s a decision that he has to make and that the ball club has to make. Hopefully he’s back next year and he’s a New York Yankee.”
NJ.com
Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update
The list of viable options is pretty large, especially considering the resource of Steve Cohen’s pockets, which seem endlessly deep. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But money doesn’t buy quite everything. Acquiring some players will require more than just paying up. Especially if a team isn’t...
Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant
Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman could join Mets staff if not retained by ownership
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make on superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but they must figure out the future of general manager Brian Cashman first and foremost. Cashman’s contract expired this season, and with expectations, he will be retained, free agency will only start once that is guaranteed for the Yankees.
NJ.com
Brian Cashman leaving could create worst-case scenario for Yankees, MLB insider says
Aaron Boone will be back. Brian Cashman should return as well. But until the general manager and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner put pen to paper, nothing is guaranteed. And that makes this report from the New York Post’s Joel Sherman so intriguing. I think if Cashman is...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Albert Abreu
Albert Abreu was involved in one of the best moves the Yankees made in 2022. Of course, he was on his way out of town in that maneuver, with the Yankees sending Abreu to the Rangers for soon-to-be All-Star catcher Jose Trevino. In exchange for a pitcher who lasted all of 8.2 innings in Texas, the Yankees got the best defensive backstop in the game.
Pinstripe Alley
PKB's Hot Stove Season: Part 3 - Robert Frost Edition
The Yankees have a big question in front of them. Specifically a 6'7" 282 lbs, $35M/year or more question in front of them. The answer to the big question drives nearly everything down the rest of the roster. If they sign Judge, let's just be pessimistic here, to 7x40, for...
Empire Sports Media
Yankees face an interesting situation at the catcher position in 2023
There’s no doubting the importance of the Catcher position in the lineup, and this season the Yankees realized that better than they had in recent years. While Jose Trevino fizzled off offensively, his defense was leagues above everyone else in baseball. The Yankees also were able to get production out of Kyle Higashioka, though his bat only came around the last two months.
Pinstripe Alley
Cashman needs to go
NInja Cash we used to know needs to go because his magic as evaporated. Cash has hurt the Yanks by pulling the wrong triggers time after time. The Yanks are faced with potentially losing the all time AL HR king in Judge and once proud farm system has been depleted with stupid trades Ninja Cash made. I would give Ninja Cash either D- or F for his performance and he needs to go.
Philadelphia Phillies demolish Houston Astros in history-making victory and take a 2-1 series lead
Philadelphia had waited 4,746 days to host a World Series game and it was forced to wait another day when Monday night's game was postponed due to rain.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/31/22
The World Series shifts to Philadelphia on this Halloween night, with the Astros and Phillies knotted up at 1-1. After a classic Game 1, Houston cruised through Game 2, touching up Zack Wheeler for his worst start of this postseason. The Phillies surely aren’t upset to have escaped Houston with a split, but Games 3 and 4 will give the Astros a chance to showcase their superior pitching depth. We’ll see if the underdogs can hang as they return home.
Empire Sports Media
Yankees have a huge shortstop decision looming with Oswald Peraza
The New York Yankees got a glimpse of the quality prospect Oswald Peraza brings to an MLB-level game. Peraza was fantastic over a small sample size to finish the 2022 season, posting a .306 average with a 40.4% on-base rate, including one homer and two RBIs (over 18 games). He struck out at 15.8% and recorded a 10.5% walk rate, showcasing phenomenal defensive qualities and good contact hitting.
Pinstripe Alley
How Aaron Judge can capitalize on his record-breaking leverage
It’s no secret that the Yankee universe will orbit around Aaron Judge’s free agency this off-season. Every other move New York makes will be contingent on the Gordian Knot of attempting to retain the American League’s new home run king. Judge bet on himself and won when he turned down the Yankees’ contract extension offer prior to the 2022 season. He won big, and now, he has unfathomable leverage as he embarks into free agency.
Empire Sports Media
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo opting out of contract could create big problem at first base
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million contract during last offseason. The second year, however, is a player option. Yes: the talented slugger could opt not to return in 2023 and seems to have every intention of testing the market again. The thing with the...
Empire Sports Media
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
Yardbarker
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
Comments / 0