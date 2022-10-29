ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Coach's Chatter: Curt Cignetti’s thoughts heading into Louisville

Back from the second bye week of the season, JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti joined the Sun Belt Conference coaches call to give a brief update on the program before JMU travels to Louisville, Kentucky, to play the Cardinals on Saturday. Here are the takeaways from his time on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Five goals from five Dukes gives JMU win over Troy

After suffering its first conference loss against Georgia Southern on Oct. 23, JMU women's soccer found its groove again, defeating Troy 5-0 in JMU’s final game of the regular season. “We started off strong with our warmup, and in the first half, we just continued with our momentum and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
JMU field hockey loses final game of regular season to No. 21 Rutgers

JMU field hockey wrapped up its regular season with a 3-0 loss at No. 21 Rutgers on Sunday. This is the Dukes’ fourth loss in six games against the Scarlet Knights. One lone second quarter shot led to the first score of the game with Rutgers sophomore forward Lucy Bannatyne netting her fourth goal of the season.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Fall back could impact sleep schedules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nov. 6 is the end of Daylight Saving Time, so clocks will go back one hour. And, as nice as it is for most people to gain an hour of sleep, for parents of young children, it could be tough. Pediatrician Sue Murphy at Pediatric...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Same-day registration available in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Covid numbers rise locally

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WAYNESBORO, VA
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall

Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
STAUNTON, VA
Update: Augusta County authorities locate runaway teen from Verona area

Update: Tuesday, 6:01 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has safely located Cheyenne Brown. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

