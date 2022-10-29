Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
breezejmu.org
Coach's Chatter: Curt Cignetti’s thoughts heading into Louisville
Back from the second bye week of the season, JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti joined the Sun Belt Conference coaches call to give a brief update on the program before JMU travels to Louisville, Kentucky, to play the Cardinals on Saturday. Here are the takeaways from his time on...
breezejmu.org
Five goals from five Dukes gives JMU win over Troy
After suffering its first conference loss against Georgia Southern on Oct. 23, JMU women's soccer found its groove again, defeating Troy 5-0 in JMU’s final game of the regular season. “We started off strong with our warmup, and in the first half, we just continued with our momentum and...
Franklin News Post
For JMU's Wroblewski family, paying it forward took on important meaning
Damian Wroblewski Sr. and his wife, Kara, have taught their son, Damian Jr., about the importance of paying it forward since he was a small child. “Help people and don’t expect anything in return,” Damian Sr. said. But they never thought that value would resonate in Damian Jr.’s...
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
breezejmu.org
JMU field hockey loses final game of regular season to No. 21 Rutgers
JMU field hockey wrapped up its regular season with a 3-0 loss at No. 21 Rutgers on Sunday. This is the Dukes’ fourth loss in six games against the Scarlet Knights. One lone second quarter shot led to the first score of the game with Rutgers sophomore forward Lucy Bannatyne netting her fourth goal of the season.
Louisa County RB Savion Hiter is a name to know in 2026, picks up Virginia offer
MINERAL, Va.-- Remember this name, Savion Hiter. He may only be a freshman but the Mineral (Va.) Louisa County running back is already making a name for himself and he will be one to watch in his 2026 class. Last Friday night, Hiter rushed for a career-high 253 yards and...
Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
The Cavaliers will have yet another early kickoff when they host the defending ACC Champion Panthers on November 12th
su.edu
Shenandoah Gifted Ownership of Property that Includes Residence Hall, Dining Facility
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
cbs19news
Fall back could impact sleep schedules
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nov. 6 is the end of Daylight Saving Time, so clocks will go back one hour. And, as nice as it is for most people to gain an hour of sleep, for parents of young children, it could be tough. Pediatrician Sue Murphy at Pediatric...
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
969wsig.com
Covid numbers rise locally
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
WHSV
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
Virginia farm showcases heirloom chrysanthemum crop
Harmony Harvest Flower Farm, grows over 200 varieties of cut flowers each year through a growing season that stretches from March to mid-November, the owners said.
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high school
Page County Sheriff, Chad Cubbage - October 29, 2022~ PCSO Facebook page. Luray, Va. — On the morning of Saturday, October 29, local town, county and state law enforcement agencies conducted active shooter training drills at Luray High School, in Page County.
Augusta Free Press
Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
WHSV
Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate runaway teen from Verona area
Update: Tuesday, 6:01 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has safely located Cheyenne Brown. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne...
