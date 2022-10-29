ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

You can rent the Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’

By Alexa Skonieski, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

In the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, the Byers family moved to a new home in California in Season 4. In real life, the Asher family owns the home, which is actually in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“The house is really fun. We left it as much like the film as possible,” Ryan and Karen Asher said.

They were looking for a new home when they stumbled upon the house, not knowing its background. After doing some research, they realized the house could be a potential business opportunity. They could turn the home into an Airbnb, hoping it would attract fans of the show.

“When we were looking at it initially, it was a win-win. If nobody was interested at all, we’d get to move into the house that we liked. If everybody loved it, then we’d get to share the house and all the fun that goes along with that,” Ryan said, “Now, we’re huge Stranger Things fans, and we know all about it.”

The home was listed on Airbnb in March of this year and has been a huge success ever since.

“We’ve been rented out almost every weekend since then,” Karen said. A family all the way from the Czech Republic made their way to Albuquerque to spend a weekend in the familiar house. “Florida, California, all over the place, just about, you name it. People have come here already to see it,” Ryan said.

The Asher family replicated the home on the inside just like in the show. They have added modern touches but kept the flavors of the 80s alive. They say it’s more than just a stay, it’s an experience.

“We have a blast looking for things that match the film exactly, and so, we put those Easter eggs throughout the house. We got pictures up so people go, ‘oh yeah, let’s reenact that scene,'” Ryan said.

The show has put Albuquerque on the map for a new set of TV watchers. From the Stranger Things Airbnb to the roller rink that’s seen a boost in business since the show aired, the city has seen fan foot traffic. The Asher family is happy to be a part of the local economic boost and hopes to keep it going for years to come.

“As long as people are excited about Stranger Things and coming to book for it, then we will continue to have it open as kind of a Stranger Things-themed house. If the excitement ever dies down, then we will move in here and live happily ever after.”

Community Policy