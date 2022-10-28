Read full article on original website
Reading Buddies
Mrs. Staheli’s class started reading buddies! The 5th graders read with the 1st graders. It was so fun and everyone loved it!
Discovery Gateway Visits our Kindergarten!
Kindergarten classes received a visit from Discovery Gateway. They learned all about the motions of push and pull. They all agreed that if they ever did tug of war with three ropes, that they wanted to be on team three where no one was pulling against them.
Sammy's Buddy Inclusion Library
"We are so grateful that Miss Talbot, a former Miss Utah and student at Canyon Elementary, along with Mrs. Rachellene Talbot, came and shared a story about inclusion in one of our first-grade classes today. They also helped arrange a donation of books for our students and teachers as part of the Sammy's Buddy Inclusion Library. These books will help increase awareness of ability differences and how to show more understanding and friendship. We are so grateful!"
Reflections Winners
Last month PTA held the 2022-2023 Reflections contest. The theme this year was "Show Your Voice". We are so excited to announce the winners:. #AppleValleyElementary #HomeOfTheSilverFox #WeLoveOurSchool#studentsuccess #WeHaveTheBestSchool #nebohero #NeboSchoolDistrict #studentsuccess #empowerstudents #engagestudents #focusonstudents #loveUTpublicschools #utpol #uted #thankateacher#loveteaching.
New Teacher Feature- B.J. Ford
We would like to welcome one of our new teachers this year, Mr. B. J. Ford. We are happy to have Mr. Ford here teaching our Business classes. He has been so fun to get to know, so we would like you to get to know him as well. From...
