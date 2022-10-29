Read full article on original website
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Thread, Part Deux. November 1, 2022, 7:03 CT. Astros @ Phillies
Interesting non-World Series news for the Astros today. Rookie Jeremy Peña and young Kyle Tucker won the Golden Glove awards at their respective positions today. Peña was the first rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove, and Tucker was only the third Astros outfielder to receive the award.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Richel Del Rosario
Oops! All Astros is a series that aims to review every player to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 campaign. Richel Del Rosario is the 100th player in our Astros seasonal review. A six-foot, 191 lb. infielder / outfielder from Santo Domingo, DR, Rosario signed with the Astros for $300,000 on January 15, 2021. Born on February 27, 2004, he’s got a while yet before he’s no longer a teenager.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Get Pounded in Game 3 of the World Series, 7-0
It’s not that the Astros can't still win this series down 2-1. But the direction of this team has to change quickly if they do. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Lance McCullers was terrible tonight. He gave up seven runs on five home runs in 4.1 innings pitched. The Phillies were sitting on curves, and tonight the McCullers breaking ball had no bite and found the middle of the plate..well...enough times to find the seats five times.
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Postponed
Games six and seven will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Houston if necessary. Clearly, this nullifies the important Astros advantage in pitching depth. They are celebrating the rain in Philly.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Fabricio Reina & Waner Luciano
We take a look at another pair of ballplayers from Houston’s system in 2022. Fabricio Reina is a six-foot-three, 175 lb. right-handed reliever from Maracay, VZ. Born on February 26, 2000, he signed his first pro deal on a development deal with the Astros on March 22, 2017. Reina...
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Preview. October 31, 2022. Astros @ Phillies
The Astros and Phillies face off for Game 3 of the World Series in the first of three games in Philadelphia. I think winning this game is more important to the Phillies than it is to the Astros, although, of course, you never take any World Series game for granted. But it is more important to the Phillies because from this point on, pitching depth becomes paramount, and that is the Astros’ biggest advantage over the Phils.
The Crawfish Boxes
Despite the extra off day, the Astros are sticking with Cristian Javier in Game 4. It’s the right move
Throughout Monday, the hot topic surrounding the World Series was whether Game 3 would take place despite a rainy evening forecast. But it wasn’t what warranted the most speculation from the Astros’ side of things. Houston Astros games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives...
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Crawfish Boil: November 1, 2022
It’s going to be Game Three, take two of the 2022 World Series tonight at Citizen’s Bank Park. On Halloween night, we got the bad news. A delay can only hurt Houston, as it gives the very top of Philadelphia’s rotation an additional day of rest. Normally it wouldn’t elicit so much as a groan from the collective Astros faithful, as every pitcher on Houston’s roster is normally a cut above the rest of baseball’s. We’ve come to realize, however, that Justin Verlander’s World Series funk is painfully real. Likely headed to his third career Cy Young Award, he’s now collected a lifetime 0-6 record with a 6.07 ERA.
