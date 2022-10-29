ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oops! All Astros: Richel Del Rosario

Oops! All Astros is a series that aims to review every player to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 campaign. Richel Del Rosario is the 100th player in our Astros seasonal review. A six-foot, 191 lb. infielder / outfielder from Santo Domingo, DR, Rosario signed with the Astros for $300,000 on January 15, 2021. Born on February 27, 2004, he’s got a while yet before he’s no longer a teenager.
Astros Get Pounded in Game 3 of the World Series, 7-0

It’s not that the Astros can't still win this series down 2-1. But the direction of this team has to change quickly if they do. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Lance McCullers was terrible tonight. He gave up seven runs on five home runs in 4.1 innings pitched. The Phillies were sitting on curves, and tonight the McCullers breaking ball had no bite and found the middle of the plate..well...enough times to find the seats five times.
World Series Game 3 Postponed

Games six and seven will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Houston if necessary. Clearly, this nullifies the important Astros advantage in pitching depth. They are celebrating the rain in Philly.
Oops! All Astros: Fabricio Reina & Waner Luciano

We take a look at another pair of ballplayers from Houston’s system in 2022. Fabricio Reina is a six-foot-three, 175 lb. right-handed reliever from Maracay, VZ. Born on February 26, 2000, he signed his first pro deal on a development deal with the Astros on March 22, 2017. Reina...
World Series Game 3 Preview. October 31, 2022. Astros @ Phillies

The Astros and Phillies face off for Game 3 of the World Series in the first of three games in Philadelphia. I think winning this game is more important to the Phillies than it is to the Astros, although, of course, you never take any World Series game for granted. But it is more important to the Phillies because from this point on, pitching depth becomes paramount, and that is the Astros’ biggest advantage over the Phils.
Astros Crawfish Boil: November 1, 2022

It’s going to be Game Three, take two of the 2022 World Series tonight at Citizen’s Bank Park. On Halloween night, we got the bad news. A delay can only hurt Houston, as it gives the very top of Philadelphia’s rotation an additional day of rest. Normally it wouldn’t elicit so much as a groan from the collective Astros faithful, as every pitcher on Houston’s roster is normally a cut above the rest of baseball’s. We’ve come to realize, however, that Justin Verlander’s World Series funk is painfully real. Likely headed to his third career Cy Young Award, he’s now collected a lifetime 0-6 record with a 6.07 ERA.
