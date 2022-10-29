Read full article on original website
Playoffs are finally here
The postseason football brackets were released Sunday and the three local teams in our area all qualified. Folsom High, seeded first in Division I with a 9-1 record, and Oak Ridge, the third seed, both earned a bye week and will open the playoffs at home Nov. 11. Folsom will either see the Sheldon, the eighth seed, or Lincoln of Stockton, the ninth seed.
Vista varsity sweeps CAL cross country titles
Vista del Lago’s cross country team proved to be the best in the Capital Athletic League, as both varsity teams, as well as the freshman-sophomore boys’ team won league championships on Oct. 27 at the Willow Hills Course in Folsom. Vista placed four boys in the top-six in...
Folsom boys take second at league to Whitney
Folsom’s varsity boys’ placed second in the Sierra Foothill League meet on Saturday, scoring 59 points and trailing only league champion Whitney, who placed first with 33 points. With almost the entire team having been sick within the last two weeks, the Bulldogs were far from 100 percent...
Youth soccer players to enter Interregionals in Florida this month
Four soccer players from the Lincoln and South Placer areas were selected to represent the west region at the 2022 Olympic Development Program Interregionals this month in Orlando, Florida. The players are Zac Giles, Kiana Faucette, Shannon Porubski and Izabella Duink. After a three-month tryout period, each state forms a...
Vacaville, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Athlete of the Week: Jackson Geiselman wins the individual Pioneer Valley League Cross-Country Championship for the Rhinos
Twelve Bridges High sophomore Jackson Geiselman finished first in the varsity race and won the league Most Valuable Player award at the Pioneer Valley League’s final cross-country meet of the regular season Oct. 26 at Bear River High School. Geiselman has been one of the top runners for the...
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
Photo of the Day: 11/01/2022
Nick Shockey is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester photographing for the Express. His work examines the nature of fast-paced life and those left behind and otherwise forgotten by society. When he’s not working or on assignment for the Express, you can find Nick wandering downtown Sacramento with his camera, capturing fleeting moments.
'Really looking forward to the rain' | Rain returns to region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing a record-breaking heatwave in September, and then a very dry October, the fall rain briefly made its return on Tuesday along with cooler weather across the region. It was a welcome sight for many residents in Elk Grove and South Sacramento. "I'm really looking...
New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
'Back to you, Gulstan': Sacramento-area boy dresses up as Mark Finan for Halloween
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-area boy took his appreciation for weather forecasting to a whole new level. In a video sent to KCRA 3, AJ gives his best impression of our chief meteorologist Mark Finan. Watch in the video player above.
Fun on Halloween in Lincoln Hills
On Halloween, Monday, fun was had by all the adult kids outside Bev Schroeder’s house!. Pumpkin Roll is a game for kids of all ages! The first step is setting up an obstacle course outside on a small hill. Then everyone has to maneuver the pumpkin to get the best distance. It’s like bowling, except with a pumpkin!
Deadly I-5 collision leaves 1 dead near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash near Elk Grove Tuesday morning left a 21-year-old driver dead, and another 38-year-old involved in the accident with major injuries. California Highway Patrol officers said a 2014 Nissan driver was heading northbound on I-5 just south of Hood Franklin Road. That's when a GMC truck with three people heading southbound on I-5 collided with the 2014 Nissan when the Nissan driver crossed over the center medium.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Counterfeit credit cards, manufactured weapon, loitering
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 19. Daniel Edward Paita, 35, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 11800 block of...
Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
Lockdown lifted at Christian Brothers High School after shooting hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lockdown was lifted at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento Tuesday after false reports of a shooting. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to reports that multiple people were shot at a high school on the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. They determined the shooting was a hoax.
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
Major Injury Crash Occurs on Sacramento I-80
Two Vehicle Major Injury Crash Reported Near Truxel Road. A major injury crash occurred in Sacramento on October 27 when two vehicles collided. The accident occurred around 4:51 p.m. along eastbound I-80 just east of the northbound Truxel Road on-ramp. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the collision involved a Dodge Ram pickup and an SUV and that both vehicles ended up in the center divider, blocking the number one and two lanes.
