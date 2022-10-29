ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Wild Rift Senna champion guide patch 3.4b: Best builds, ability upgrades & runes

Despite what many believe about Senna in Wild Rift, the champion is incredibly powerful. Here is a full champion guide on the pick, updated for patch 3.4b. Senna’s synergy with support items alongside the healing she provides in team fights allows her to be a top-tier pick. Her main objective is to provide utility through healing, barriers and pinpointed damage. When properly utilized, the support champ becomes quite overbearing to deal with.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 player reveals easy XP farming method

There is a shortcut if you don’t have time to pour countless hours into unlocking everything in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 features 55 Military Ranks, each level offering a new weapon platform, loadout item, or Spec Ops kit. 51 base weapons and 33 unique weapon platforms fill out a robust weapon offering from MW2.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players discover huge hint for new underwater map hiding in plain sight

Overwatch 2 players might have discovered the game’s next map set to launch when Season 2 begins in December. Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is well underway with fans glued to their screens leveling up their Battle Pass and climbing the ranks, but they have plenty to be excited for when Season 2 begins later this year.
dexerto.com

How to unlock Overwatch 2 content early through Butterfinger chocolate bars

Blizzard has joined forces with Butterfinger for a new promotion that gives Overwatch 2 players access to a handful of in-game rewards before they release to the general public. Here’s what you need to know. Activision Blizzard has been all about the fast food and candy bar crossovers lately....
dexerto.com

TFT patch 12.21 notes: Xayah & Nunu buffs, Karma nerfs

TFT patch 12.21 is coming, but not much is changing ahead of the Dragonlands Championship. Riot is keeping the meta stable, but adjusting a few outliers like Xayah, Nunu, and Karma: here’s the full patch notes. With the Dragonlands Championship now on the doorstep, TFT Set 7 is coming...
dexerto.com

Valorant patch 5.09 notes: Harbor bug fixes, Skye changes & more

Valorant patch 5.09 notes are here now with a bunch of bug fixes affecting multiple agents, as well as an interesting change to Skye’s Seekers. Patch 5.09 is the first sub-patch in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, and following the release of Harbor, this update has revealed a bunch of bug fixes for the new Agent. Aside from that, other Agents have also received bug fixes to provide an optimal in-game experience for players.
dexerto.com

Faruzan revealed in Genshin Impact: Rumored abilities, release date

Faruzan is joining the Genshin Impact roster shortly, with the Enigmatic Machinist being revealed ahead of Version 3.3. Here’s the Anemo Bow user’s rumored abilities and release date. The drip marketing for Genshin Impact Version 3.3 has begun. While for most that includes the hyped release of Scaramouche...
dexerto.com

What are Hero Augments in TFT Set 8? New mechanic explained

Augments are returning in TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack. Now a permanent feature of the autobattler, Hero Augments change the game yet again from what players know from Gizmos & Gadgets and Dragonlands. Here’s how the new mechanic works. TFT Set 8, named Monsters Attack, has finally been revealed...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Season 15 patch notes: New Legend, map, weapon changes, more

Apex Legends Season 15 will add a new Legend, Catalyst, with unique new powers, and take the Apex games to a new map, Broken Moon. Respawn has now released the full patch notes for the new season. Along with the new Legend and map, one of the key features of...
dexerto.com

WoW Dragonflight players stunned at new controller-support gameplay

WoW Dragonflight controller support gameplay has gone viral as fans are stunned at the MMO’s new HUD that’s possible without any addons enabled. The Dragonflight pre-patch event is finally live, and with it, a massive overhaul to World of Warcraft’s UI. Along with the revamp of the...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go glitch gives Dragonite armor and players want the costume

A Pokemon Go gym glitch has given the Gen 1 pseudo-legendary Dragonite a sick set of armor, and players want it to be a real costume. One of the unique features of Pokemon Go compared to the mainline games is that players can often find costumed Pokemon in the wild. These include Pikachu wearing different hats, Pokemon wearing Halloween costumes, and Mewtwo wearing a suit of armor.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go players roast Niantic for year’s worth of “horrible” updates

Fans of Pokemon Go have started to reflect on all of the updates Niantic has pushed out over the course of 2022, and the reactions are less than favorable for the popular mobile monster collector. It’s no secret that Pokemon Go players have been unhappy with the recent changes Niantic...
dexerto.com

MultiVersus patch 1.05 notes: Black Adam release, new mode, Silly Queue, more

MuliVersus has received another major update, this time bringing Black Adam to the roster along with a new mode and queue option. Here’s everything fans need to know. Fans may be surprised to see another MultiVersus patch already, considering update 1.04 arrived a little over two weeks ago on October 12, 2022.
dexerto.com

When is GTA Online’s winter update? 2022 event start date, rewards & more

GTA Online’s annual winter update will be returning in 2022, but when can we expect to see snow in Los Santos? Here’s everything you need to know. Over the years, Rockstar Games have done a fine job in celebrating real-world holidays and events with regular updates to GTA Online.
dexerto.com

Final ever Pokemon Sword & Shield event adds Gigantamax Snorlax, Gengar, more

The last ever Max Raid event has kicked off in Pokemon Sword & Shield and it’s added 21 different Gigantamax encounters for trainers to take on. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is scheduled to arrive on November 18, 2022, and while that’s great news for trainers everywhere, it also marks the end of an era for Sword & Shield.

Comments / 0

Community Policy