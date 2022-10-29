Sister Diana Dolce, S.S.J., Executive Director and Founder of Hope Hall (right), spoke at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport to update Kiwanis members on how Hope Hall is progressing in its efforts to serve children from the area who learn differently. The Kiwanis Club provides funding support for the school. Also pictured is Wendy Colby, President of the Kiwanis Club, presenting the check to Sister Diana. The presentation by Sister Diana was arranged by Kiwanis member Carol Nellis-Ewell.

