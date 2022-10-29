ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

UR backpedals on building a facility next to Genesee Valley Park

The university's development proposal led an advocacy group to declare Genesee Valley Park a threatened Olmsted-designed site. University of Rochester has dropped plans to build a facilities operations center at the edge of Genesee Valley Park. The park was recently named by The Cultural Landscape Foundation, an advocacy group, as one of several Frederick Law Olmsted-designed spaces around the country that are threatened due to neglect, development...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mayor presents Carnegie Medal to Rochester man for heroism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On behalf of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, Mayor Malik Evans presented Rochester resident Darnell Wilson Jr. with the Carnegie Medal on Tuesday in recognition for his heroic actions to stop a robbery and potential deadly assault in 2019. “In a moment of crisis that could...
ROCHESTER, NY
Campus Times

Want some stew? Your first born’ll do!

With many recent changes coming to the University of Rochester, student body reactions have varied. After all, there’s only so much uniformity that can be exhibited when half of your student body is still masking and the other half hasn’t decided to come out as Republican yet. One...
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update November 1

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Sister Diana Dolce spoke on the progress of Hope Hall

Sister Diana Dolce, S.S.J., Executive Director and Founder of Hope Hall (right), spoke at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport to update Kiwanis members on how Hope Hall is progressing in its efforts to serve children from the area who learn differently. The Kiwanis Club provides funding support for the school. Also pictured is Wendy Colby, President of the Kiwanis Club, presenting the check to Sister Diana. The presentation by Sister Diana was arranged by Kiwanis member Carol Nellis-Ewell.
SPENCERPORT, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HISTORY WAITS FOR ROCHESTER'S DECISION

Sometimes, history sneaks up on you, and it whispers more than it shouts. Like it’s doing with La’Ron Singletary. In the fire storm that is a congressional campaign, amidst all the distractions and distortions, the shouts of extremism and Trumpism, simple truths can go unspoken, the obvious can be unseen.
ROCHESTER, NY
Campus Times

An inside look on the Rochester rap scene with Jonathan Shapiro

Senior Jonathan Shapiro has a new rap single out. Titled “IDGAF”, the song details the feeling of giving up after the end of a relationship. The Campus Times had the opportunity to talk to Shapiro on his experience as an upstate-New Yorker in the rap industry, his passion for music, and his plans for the future.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester to Participate in a Program Designed to Reduce Violent Crime

Rochester has been chosen to take part in a federal program designed to reduce violent crime. The National Public Safety Partnership allows the city to get crime-fighting resources from the Justice Department. That includes expedited, coordinated training and technical assistance to help Rochester cut down on gun, drug, and gang...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Trick-or-treat tradition in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-long tradition continued on Halloween night at the corner of Anthony Street and Woodbine Avenue, as Dolores Jackson Radney hosted the neighborhood's annual Halloween party. Each year, hundreds stop by the party in the 19th ward to collect candy, indulge in chili, soup, hot chocolate,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Zeldin visits Rochester as Hochul's lead in governor's race narrows

Hundreds of voters packed into the Chili Community Center on Friday night to hear from Rep. Lee Zeldin, republican candidate for governor, with just 11 days left until Election Day. He was joined by several other republican candidates and local politicians. Zeldin is facing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin said...
ROCHESTER, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Markets Celebrates Store Renovation In Greece, NY

Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating the grand reopening of its location at 3507 Mount Read Blvd. in Greece, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, with convenient access to Lake Ontario, local schools, parks, Greater Rochester International Airport and The Seneca Park Zoo. This renovation marks...
GREECE, NY

