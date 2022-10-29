Read full article on original website
UR backpedals on building a facility next to Genesee Valley Park
The university's development proposal led an advocacy group to declare Genesee Valley Park a threatened Olmsted-designed site. University of Rochester has dropped plans to build a facilities operations center at the edge of Genesee Valley Park. The park was recently named by The Cultural Landscape Foundation, an advocacy group, as one of several Frederick Law Olmsted-designed spaces around the country that are threatened due to neglect, development...
wxxinews.org
Rochester Rehabilitation Center workers help prepare medals for the FISU World University Games
A local nonprofit has a key role in providing medals for the upcoming 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid and other parts of the North Country. Rochester Rehabilitation Center, which provides a range of services for people with disabilities, is doing packaging work for about 700 New York-manufactured podium medals.
WHEC TV-10
Mayor presents Carnegie Medal to Rochester man for heroism
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On behalf of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, Mayor Malik Evans presented Rochester resident Darnell Wilson Jr. with the Carnegie Medal on Tuesday in recognition for his heroic actions to stop a robbery and potential deadly assault in 2019. “In a moment of crisis that could...
Rochester International Jazz Festival producer on upcoming 20th annual festival
Producer Marc Iacona says that they are dedicated to having as much free programming as possible, but they are unsure of how funding will be coming in this year.
Campus Times
Want some stew? Your first born’ll do!
With many recent changes coming to the University of Rochester, student body reactions have varied. After all, there’s only so much uniformity that can be exhibited when half of your student body is still masking and the other half hasn’t decided to come out as Republican yet. One...
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update November 1
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
westsidenewsny.com
Sister Diana Dolce spoke on the progress of Hope Hall
Sister Diana Dolce, S.S.J., Executive Director and Founder of Hope Hall (right), spoke at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport to update Kiwanis members on how Hope Hall is progressing in its efforts to serve children from the area who learn differently. The Kiwanis Club provides funding support for the school. Also pictured is Wendy Colby, President of the Kiwanis Club, presenting the check to Sister Diana. The presentation by Sister Diana was arranged by Kiwanis member Carol Nellis-Ewell.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HISTORY WAITS FOR ROCHESTER'S DECISION
Sometimes, history sneaks up on you, and it whispers more than it shouts. Like it’s doing with La’Ron Singletary. In the fire storm that is a congressional campaign, amidst all the distractions and distortions, the shouts of extremism and Trumpism, simple truths can go unspoken, the obvious can be unseen.
Campus Times
An inside look on the Rochester rap scene with Jonathan Shapiro
Senior Jonathan Shapiro has a new rap single out. Titled “IDGAF”, the song details the feeling of giving up after the end of a relationship. The Campus Times had the opportunity to talk to Shapiro on his experience as an upstate-New Yorker in the rap industry, his passion for music, and his plans for the future.
WHEC TV-10
RPO closes out Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with free concert
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra closed out the City’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with a concert at Church of Love Faith Center, followed by a performance by the Bach Children’s Chorus. The event was free and open to the public. This special concert capped off two...
‘Element Yoga’ opens in Webster
The yoga studio was originally a franchise, called "breathe."
Kucko’s Camera: Turning Point Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko brought his camera to Turning Point Park along the Genesee River Tuesday to check out the beauty at the boardwalk.
iheart.com
Rochester to Participate in a Program Designed to Reduce Violent Crime
Rochester has been chosen to take part in a federal program designed to reduce violent crime. The National Public Safety Partnership allows the city to get crime-fighting resources from the Justice Department. That includes expedited, coordinated training and technical assistance to help Rochester cut down on gun, drug, and gang...
Irondequoit Town Board votes to censure Patrina Freeman
Freeman, the first Black woman elected to the board, has also said she intends to sue the the town of Irondequoit for a million dollars due to discrimination and hostile work environment.
wamc.org
Rochester librarians are finding rare treasures in their downtown collection
On a recent morning at the Rundel Memorial Building of the Rochester Public Library, librarian Bob Scheffel rolls a long, metal cart out of a storage area. Piled on top of the cart are rare books and other historical gems that predate the building itself and some which are centuries old.
13 WHAM
Trick-or-treat tradition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-long tradition continued on Halloween night at the corner of Anthony Street and Woodbine Avenue, as Dolores Jackson Radney hosted the neighborhood's annual Halloween party. Each year, hundreds stop by the party in the 19th ward to collect candy, indulge in chili, soup, hot chocolate,...
Local nonprofit sending ‘Boxes of Hope’ to people of Ukraine
The Moscvych family started this Boxes of Hope 13 years ago.
WHEC TV-10
Former Hilton principal, convicted of inappropriately touching students, got thousands in separation agreement
HILTON, N.Y. — Former Hilton Principal Kirk Ashton, who was found guilty on Monday of inappropriately touching 24 students, collected more than $65,000 in his separation agreement with the district. News10NBC obtained the separation agreement on Friday. The agreement said that the district paid Ashton $65,729, a five-months salary,...
13 WHAM
Zeldin visits Rochester as Hochul's lead in governor's race narrows
Hundreds of voters packed into the Chili Community Center on Friday night to hear from Rep. Lee Zeldin, republican candidate for governor, with just 11 days left until Election Day. He was joined by several other republican candidates and local politicians. Zeldin is facing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin said...
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Markets Celebrates Store Renovation In Greece, NY
Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating the grand reopening of its location at 3507 Mount Read Blvd. in Greece, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, with convenient access to Lake Ontario, local schools, parks, Greater Rochester International Airport and The Seneca Park Zoo. This renovation marks...
