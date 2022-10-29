Read full article on original website
Family speaks out after man charged with murder of 2 Indiana teens
DELPHI, Ind. (WSBT) — Family members are speaking out after police arrested a man in connection to the unsolved murders of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. After nearly six years, Indiana State Police on Monday officially announced an arrest in the high-profile Delphi murder of two teenage...
DelphI residents react to murder arrest
Richard Allen was a pharmacy tech at a CVS in Delphi on Thursday of last week. On Friday, he was an inmate in the White County Jail. That’s where police took him after he was arrested and booked on charges of murder in the deaths of teen girls Abby Williams and Libby German. They were killed in 2017.
Local Delphi Man Arrested in Delphi Murder Case
DELPHI, Ind.–The case is special, said Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland, in a Monday press conference about the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017. McLeland said the probable cause and charging documents are sealed for now to protect the integrity of the case.
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Who is Richard Allen, suspect in hiking trail homicides of Indiana teens?
Richard Matthew Allen, the primary suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, has lived in the Delphi community for at least 16 years.
'A big relief' | Neighbors react to arrest in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — Monday was an emotional day for many in Delphi as they feel one step closer to finding out what happened to Abby Williams and Libby German. "They deserve so much more than this. They deserve their lives, but this is the best scenario we can hope for out of it. We've waited a long time," said Janis Hinman.
Indiana man, 50, arrested on murder charges in 2017 killings of 2 teenage girls
DELPHI, Ind. — Police on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls in a case that had puzzled the community and online crime sleuths for years. Richard M. Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on two counts of murder in the...
Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest
For your leaves to be collected, make sure they are raked to the curb. 2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting. South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in...
Delphi murder suspect printed off photos for Abby and Libby’s funeral, family says
DELPHI, Ind. — The grandmother of Libby German said the man arrested and accused of killing her granddaughter also was the man who printed off pictures for Libby’s funeral. Richard Allen, 50, was charged with counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of Abby Williams and Libby German. CVS confirmed that Allen was an employee […]
Suspect Arrested for 2017 Delphi Deaths
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- More than five years after two teenage girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, Indiana State Police on Monday announced an arrest in the case.Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, according to Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter. He is being held without bail.Allen pleaded not guilty his first time ever facing a judge."Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder...
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
Delphi bakery continues to honor memory of Abby and Libby
Around town, the memories of Abby and Libby are still present – memorials mark the Monon High Bridge – signs mark restaurants downtown.
State Police announce arrest of Richard Allen in connection with Delphi killings
Indiana State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff and the Carroll County Prosecutor announced the arrest of Richard Allen, a 50-year old from Delphi, in connection with the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams in 2017. Allen was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Friday with two counts of murder. He is currently being held without bond at the White County Jail. The probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutors remains sealed by a judge to uphold the integrity of further investigation, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said, "We haven't closed the door on this investigation," while acknowledging it's unusual for more information in a murder case not to be released. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 13, while the trial date is set as March 20.
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
Fifty-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged Friday with two counts of murder.
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection […]
‘It’s chilling’: Mourners pay respects at Monon High Bridge after arrest in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — The news of Friday’s arrest in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German drew people from near and far to Delphi to pay their respects. A lot of them choose to visit the Monon High Bridge where the girls took some of their final steps in February 2017.
