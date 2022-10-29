Indiana State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff and the Carroll County Prosecutor announced the arrest of Richard Allen, a 50-year old from Delphi, in connection with the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams in 2017. Allen was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Friday with two counts of murder. He is currently being held without bond at the White County Jail. The probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutors remains sealed by a judge to uphold the integrity of further investigation, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said, "We haven't closed the door on this investigation," while acknowledging it's unusual for more information in a murder case not to be released. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 13, while the trial date is set as March 20.

