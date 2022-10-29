ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

krcgtv.com

Family speaks out after man charged with murder of 2 Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WSBT) — Family members are speaking out after police arrested a man in connection to the unsolved murders of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. After nearly six years, Indiana State Police on Monday officially announced an arrest in the high-profile Delphi murder of two teenage...
DELPHI, IN
vincennespbs.org

DelphI residents react to murder arrest

Richard Allen was a pharmacy tech at a CVS in Delphi on Thursday of last week. On Friday, he was an inmate in the White County Jail. That’s where police took him after he was arrested and booked on charges of murder in the deaths of teen girls Abby Williams and Libby German. They were killed in 2017.
DELPHI, IN
wamwamfm.com

Local Delphi Man Arrested in Delphi Murder Case

DELPHI, Ind.–The case is special, said Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland, in a Monday press conference about the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017. McLeland said the probable cause and charging documents are sealed for now to protect the integrity of the case.
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

'A big relief' | Neighbors react to arrest in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. — Monday was an emotional day for many in Delphi as they feel one step closer to finding out what happened to Abby Williams and Libby German. "They deserve so much more than this. They deserve their lives, but this is the best scenario we can hope for out of it. We've waited a long time," said Janis Hinman.
DELPHI, IN
WNDU

Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest

Libby German's grandparents speak out after suspect charged in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- More than five years after two teenage girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, Indiana State Police on Monday announced an arrest in the case.Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, according to Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter. He is being held without bail.Allen pleaded not guilty his first time ever facing a judge."Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

State Police announce arrest of Richard Allen in connection with Delphi killings

Indiana State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff and the Carroll County Prosecutor announced the arrest of Richard Allen, a 50-year old from Delphi, in connection with the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams in 2017. Allen was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Friday with two counts of murder. He is currently being held without bond at the White County Jail. The probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutors remains sealed by a judge to uphold the integrity of further investigation, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said, "We haven't closed the door on this investigation," while acknowledging it's unusual for more information in a murder case not to be released. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 13, while the trial date is set as March 20.
DELPHI, IN

