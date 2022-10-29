ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

National Treasure: Edge Of History: 7 Quick Things To Know About The Disney+ Series

By Philip Sledge
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23STSV_0irLvhnN00

With an endless amount of space to fill up with its deep library of original content, Disney+ has become the home for TV series based on various movies released by the House of Mouse over the years. Since the launch of the service in 2019, we have been treated to shows like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers , Andor (which expands the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story universe ), and even High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , among others. And now, one of the most successful live-action adventure movie franchises released by Disney in the 21st Century will soon get the small-screen treatment.

National Treasure: Edge of History , which continues the legacy of the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced blockbusters starring Nicolas Cage as a treasure hunter who will do anything to uncover a good mystery, is coming in the form of a streaming series. Though we don’t know the status of Cage’s Benjamin Franklin Gates , and if he will pop up and steal the Declaration of Independence at some point during the show’s run, we do know quite a bit about the upcoming action-adventure series you don’t want to miss…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZagB_0irLvhnN00

(Image credit: Disney+)

National Treasure: Edge of History Premieres December 14th On Disney+

The 2022 fall TV schedule has seen its fair share of new series, especially when it comes to the Disney+ output, and that will continue through the end of the year when National Treasure: Edge of History makes its debut. On December 14th , the highly-anticipated series will debut with not one, but two episodes, kicking off a new adventure set within the world of the incredibly successful National Treasure movies. Episodes will be released on a weekly basis after that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ed8st_0irLvhnN00

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Series Centers On A Young Explorer Searching For A Hidden Treasure And The Truth About Her Family

The first two installments in the movies centered on Nicolas Cage’s fearless historian, cryptographer, and treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates, but there will be a new heroine this time around. Disney has announced that National Treasure: Edge of History will focus on a young woman whose life is turned upside down after she discovers that her deceased father might be the key to a centuries-old treasure. In searching for the long-missing fortune, she will also uncover truths about her own family’s history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkfIO_0irLvhnN00

(Image credit: Disney+)

The National Treasure: Edge Of History Cast Is Led By Franchise Newcomers Lisette Olivera And Catherine Zeta-Jones

The movies both featured large ensemble casts with top-notch talent, and it looks like the upcoming Disney+ series will be no different. Taking on the role of Jess Valenzuela, the young adventurer at the heart of National Treasure: Edge of History is Lisette Olivera , whose previous credits include Total Eclipse and We Need to Do Something . Appearing opposite the show’s star is Catherine Zeta-Jones, who will be taking on the role of the villainous Billie Pearce , a fierce character who’ll stop at nothing to take the priceless treasure for herself.

Other members of the cast include Jake Austin Walker , Jordan Rodrigues , Zuri Reed , Antonio Cipriano , and Lyndon Smith . But those are just the newcomers, as some franchise staples are also set to appear…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lF1Q_0irLvhnN00

(Image credit: Disney)

National Treasure Veterans Harvey Keitel And Justin Bartha Will Be Returning For The Disney+ Series

Although it is doubtful we’ll see Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Franklin Gates or Diane Kruger’s Dr. Abigail Chase (maybe they’ll be back for the long-dormant National Treasure 3 ), but two staples of the franchise will be reprising their roles on National Treasure: Edge of History when it debuts in December.

In April 2022, it was revealed that Justin Bartha , who portrayed Riley Poole in National Treasure and its sequel, Book of Secrets, would be coming back to the franchise , in which it appears he’ll play a slightly older version of Gates' best friend and fellow adventurer. A few months later, a teaser trailer for the upcoming series played at San Diego Comic-Con where it was revealed that Harvey Keitel would also be returning as Peter Sadusky, who first met Gates and his gang after the adventurer stole the Declaration of Independence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AdHh_0irLvhnN00

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

The Disney+ Series Is An Expansion Of The National Treasure Franchise

Although we don’t yet know how National Treasure: Edge of History will be connected to the first two movies (besides the inclusion of two of the films’ stars), Disney has revealed that the upcoming streaming series will be an expansion of the franchise. Ideally, this could lead to more characters from the movies showing up at some point by the time the show wraps up, specifically Sean Bean’s Ian Howe, as Benjamin Franklin Gates’ friend-turned-enemy was one of the few roles from the actor famously known for portraying ill-fated characters who didn't die.

This “expansion” talk also leaves the door open for the show to lead to National Treasure 3, which may or may not be happening , but we’ll have to wait and see for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcYhN_0irLvhnN00

(Image credit: Disney+)

National Treasure: Edge Of History Is Set After The Movies

National Treasure: Edge of History won’t be a prequel to the 2004 movie or its 2007 sequel, and will instead take place after the events of the movies, according to Variety . Exactly when the series takes place hasn’t been officially revealed at this point, but judging by the technology featured in the show’s first trailer, it looks like the upcoming Disney+ series will be taking place now or slightly earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6YsC_0irLvhnN00

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

National Treasure Screenwriters Cormac And Marianne Wibberley Wrote The New Disney+ Series

The National Treasure: Edge of History streaming series should have a similar tone as the two movies, as the new show was created by two of the screenwriters who helped bring the franchise to life in the first place. Disney has announced that Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, often referred to as the Wibberleys, have come on to write and produce the series in addition to getting the project off the ground. Hollywood mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who was at the forefront of the first two movies, is also serving as one of the show’s producers.

There isn’t much time until we’re taken off on another epic adventure with National Treasure: Edge of History , but only for those who have a Disney+ subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series

The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
CNET

Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus: How to Curb Spending Big on Streaming Services

This year has brought us dozens of great TV shows and movies to stream -- like House of the Dragon, Stranger Things season 4, She-Hulk and Prey -- and price changes to match. At this point, your subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others may have you paying over $50 per month. We want to show you a trick that can help save you money on all your streaming services.
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Cinemablend

See Johnny Depp In A Feathered Tricorn Hat In New Look At His Post-Trial Jeanne Du Barry Role

Actor Johnny Depp has been in the public eye for decades, and is known for being a versatile onscreen talent. Although most recently his name has been associated with his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, and the various allegations of abuse that they’ve each made against the other. As their defamation case goes through the appeals process, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has taken on a variety of new jobs, both behind and in front of the camera. Now we can see Depp in a feathered tricorn hat in a new look at his post-trial Jeanne Du Barry role.
NEW JERSEY STATE
People

Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter

Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
TVOvermind

The Long Road to Beetlejuice 2

The original Beetlejuice was released in 1988 with a fantastic cast that is well known to generations born after the film was released, but with such a famous cast and a cult following, a sequel is always down the line. However, Beetlejuice hasn’t had an easy path to a potential sequel, even when the actors, writer, and director all have been eager to make it happen. With Beetlejuice being one of the most popular and oldest Tim Burton creations, it’s completely understandable why a sequel has had such a hard time coming to life. Below, we’ve detailed Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, the potential of a long-awaited sequel, and the scrambled history of the attempts of a sequel to get created that led to the long road of Beetlejuice 2.
Polygon

The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals finally defeated god, and now they have a new one

There’s still one more bookend issue to go in the saga of AXE: Judgment Day, but it’s safe to say it’s Marvel’s best crossover event in years — maybe the best Big Two crossover in years. In AXE: Judgment Day #6, we saw how the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals kept the Progenitor Celestial from executing humanity. All that’s left is the fallout, to be contained in next week’s AXE: Judgment Day Omega.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
160K+
Followers
39K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy