WJTV 12
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–10 pm. Lunch: 11:30 am–2:30 pm; Dinner 6–10 pm. 10:30 am–8 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. 1012 East Jackson Ave. – 662.259.2881 – view menu & website. 2 pm–until: dine-in,...
WREG
Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
Oxford Eagle
Marshall and DeSoto County residents arrested for payroll protection fraud
desotocountynews.com
Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy
The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin calls out Ole Miss’ Twitter account for rat poison
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been one of the breakout stars in the SEC this season. The 5-11, 220-pound freshman piled up a career-high 205 yards in a 31-28 win at Texas A&M on Saturday night and now has 1,036 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season through 9 games.
WJTV 12
14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
Podcast | What just happened and what's about to happen for the Ole Miss Rebels
Host Brad Logan recaps what we watched play out in College Station late Saturday night and what it all means for Ole Miss moving ahead...
WREG
Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
Ole Miss Rises In AP Poll Following Win Over Texas AM
The Rebels saw their poll position climb after Saturday night's win.
wtva.com
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
Home ablaze in east Shelby County, fire department says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The garage leading up to the 2nd floor was in flames. On Oct. 27 at approximately 6:10 PM, the Shelby County Fire Department responded to a fire on Bradfield Run, just off East Shelby Drive. When the fire department arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames,...
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
Jerry Lee Lewis’s close friend reflects on music legend’s life after false death report
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Rock and roll and country music fans got a real scare Wednesday when a false report came out that The Killer was dead. FOX13 spoke with a close of music legend Jerry Lee Lewis about his health and there is reason for concern. Lewis had...
Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs. On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041. The Guntown Police Department...
Accused shoplifter arrested after chase where Collierville Police said he attempted to ram squad car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after Collierville Police said a shoplifting incident turned into a chase where the suspect attempted to ram a squad car. Kirk Sandifer, 39, is in custody, charged with theft, aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, and reckless driving. According...
WREG
Man found in burning car in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
