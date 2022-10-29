ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxford Eagle

Marshall and DeSoto County residents arrested for payroll protection fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy

The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin calls out Ole Miss’ Twitter account for rat poison

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been one of the breakout stars in the SEC this season. The 5-11, 220-pound freshman piled up a career-high 205 yards in a 31-28 win at Texas A&M on Saturday night and now has 1,036 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season through 9 games.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture

ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
ECRU, MS
WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man found in burning car in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
MILLINGTON, TN

