SFGate
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations...
How does long COVID affect Black and Latino people? A new University of Minnesota brain project will look for answers–a process that starts by changing who participates in COVID studies.
How do you research the effects of long COVID-19 on Black and brown people when most volunteers for medical studies are white?. Earlier this year, University of Minnesota researchers started recruiting participants for a study on long COVID. MRI scans, they believe, could help shed light on the reported neurological symptoms of long COVID, such as headaches and brain fog—effects which remain mysterious.
