Cape Gazette
Boos & Brews celebrates All Hallows’ Eve
A large crowd, many in costume, enjoyed the splendor of a perfect Autumn evening Oct. 28 at the Lewes Historical Society’s Boo & Brews. The event featured food from J & B Grilling, beverages from Dogfish Head Brewery, music by Hot Sauce Band, readings from an oracle, stories from period-dressed society re-enactors and a costume contest.
Cape Gazette
Wicked Brew Bash is a monster hit
Schellville, which is known for its popular Christmas venue, converted to a Halloween site for one night Oct. 29 for the first Wicked Brew Bash. More than 3,500 tickets were sold at the event, which featured more than 14 food trucks and 30 artisans. The event also provided people with a first-hand look at the additions being made to Schellville in time for the upcoming holiday season.
WBOC
Lewes Public Library to Hand Out Free Children's Clothes
LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children Saturday November 12 through Saturday November 19. The initiative is in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. The Lewes library says that items will be available...
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
Cape Gazette
Yes, there’s the parade, but Sea Witch offers much more
The 32nd annual Sea Witch Festival wrapped up its weekend-long takeover of Rehoboth Beach with the costumed dog parade Oct. 30 on the Boardwalk. The humans’ costume parade Saturday draws the real crowds, but the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber makes sure there’s stuff to do all weekend long.
WBOC
Sea Witch Festival Costume Parade Returns to Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Sea Witch Costume Parade returned to Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. with the iconic Hilda the Sea Witch balloon, among many others, making its way down Rehoboth Avenue. The festival also features over 30 different vendors showing off handmade products.
WMDT.com
Local church hosting winter emergency shelter for those at risk of homeless in Delaware
LEWES, Del.- Keeping those most vulnerable off the street when the temperatures drop. Those are the efforts of the St. Jude Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Lewes this winter, hosting an emergency shelter for men at risk of homelessness. In partnership with Code Purple Sussex County, the shelter will be...
Cape Gazette
DAR cleans the tombstones of patriots
If Charlie Brown were searching for the Great Pumpkin at the Lewes Presbyterian Church, he might have stumbled across the graves of some great patriots from Lewes’ past. Thanks to members of the Col. David Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, some of those tombstones can be seen a bit more clearly now.
6abc
Lung transplant brings retired auto worker back to a full family life
NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Lung disease can leave someone feeling like an outsider, unable to take part in everyday family life. But after a lung transplant, a New Castle man is back doing what he loves, and off oxygen for the first time in years. "Couldn't breathe, couldn't go...
Cape Gazette
McDonald’s eyes fast-food restaurant near Food Lion in Milton
The golden arches may soon be coming to Milton. The Milton Board of Adjustment approved two variances related to a proposed McDonald’s at the corner of Route 16 and Union Street Extended, while denying a third at an Oct. 24 meeting. McDonald’s is proposing to build a 4,000-plus-square-foot restaurant...
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth train on the Avenue in 1925
The Rehoboth Beach Museum recently held a two-part lecture called, “Ferries, Trains, and Automobiles: Getting to Rehoboth before the Bay Bridge.” It was a reminder that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. Most people probably know that railroad tracks used to run straight down Rehoboth Avenue to the Bandstand. The Visitors Center next to Grove Park and the Rehoboth Avenue circle was once the train station, which can seen in this aerial photograph taken in 1925 at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and First Street. The building was donated by Grotto Pizza founder Dominick Pulieri and moved to where it is today next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum.
Cape Gazette
Classical guitarist David Rodgers to play Nov. 10
Classical crossover guitar artist David Rodgers will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course, wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. Tickets for the Nov. 10 concert...
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
Cape Gazette
A Wicked Weekend in Milton
Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
cambridgespy.org
What You Need to Know Before the Worst Happens
Among the things Angela Rieck, Ph.D. did not know when her husband died was that she would have find his 35-year old divorcee decree before she could claim survivor benefits. In her new Chesapeake Forum course, Emotional and Financial Perils of Losing a Spouse with co-instructor Doris Theune, Ph.D., Rieck shares a list of tasks that survivors are faced with following the death of a loved one – some mundane, some critical and some infuriating – along with ideas for managing the tasks, and accepting help.
Lancaster Farming
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
Toys for Tots desperately needs volunteers
With increased rates of child poverty reported in the U.S. this summer, as well as rising inflation rates, Toys for Tots volunteers are in high demand for the upcoming holiday season.
