Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
Business Insider
Here's what 200 top IT executives said about application modernization on the mainframe
A vast majority of executives say their businesses accelerated transformation efforts in the face of rapidly changing market environments, according to those involved in a survey conducted by the IBM Institute of Business Value. Even more respondents state that the pandemic has eliminated long-term barriers to transformation, including cultural roadblocks. Dual imperatives of remote working and rapid fluctuations in scale and scope have reconfirmed the centrality of cloud computing.
TechCrunch
Y42 wants to become mission control for your data pipelines
“The use case for data has moved beyond ad hoc reporting to become the very lifeblood of a company. However, data pipelines built ad hoc are inherently brittle and inevitably break over time, leading to an overflow of fire-fighting requests and, ultimately, mistrust in business data. For organizations that rely on data to make mission-critical decisions, this can be fatal,” said Y42 founder and CEO Hung Dang.
TechCrunch
Microsoft backs game developer Wemade in web3 push
South Korea’s Wemade said in a press release that it has raised $46 million from Microsoft, Shinhan Asset Management and Kiwoom Securities. In a regulatory filing, Wemade disclosed that it is raising the capital through sales of convertible bonds. “This is a meaningful investment by reputable financial and strategic...
getnews.info
Financial sector is at greater risk from screen sharing technologies
October 31st, 2022 – New York – The data handled by financial companies is of great interest to the cyber-criminals due to its value. Companies in the financial industry are frequent targets of cyber-crimes like data breaches, frauds, data loss, hacking, malware, other cyber-attacks. Regardless of the size or operations protocol, approx. 91% financial companies feel the risks of cyber-attacks in various forms. In the recent past, end user is becoming a prime vector for data loss.
getnews.info
Key Benefits of Cloud Migration According to Realtimecampaign.com
The term cloud migration can refer to two different processes. The first is moving a business’s digital assets, including not just its data and applications but also services and IT resources to the cloud while the second involves moving the same data and infrastructure from one cloud to another.
TechCrunch
Flowers Software helps SMBs manage their workflows
The company today announced that it has raised a $3.2 million seed funding round led by La Famiglia VC, with participation from LEA Partners and Collective Ventures. A number of angel investors also participated, including Personio’s co-founder Ignaz Forstmeier, SAP Hybris’ founder Carsten Thoma, SevDesk founders Fabian Silberer and Marco Reinbold, and Ironhack co-founder Gonzalo Manrique.
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005050/en/ Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
TechCrunch
HR employee benefits platform Fringe raises $17M to offer customizable perks
Peace started Fringe in 2018 with college friends Jason Murray, Isaiah Goodall, Andrew Dunlap and Chris Luhrman. Together, they sought to build a benefits platform that allows staff to pick and choose the perks that best meet their needs and life stage. “[We realized that] most people — especially Millennials...
TechCrunch
Cover Genius lands $70M infusion to grow its embedded insurance business
Cover Genius today announced that it raised $70 million in a Series D round led by Dawn Capital with participation from Atlas Merchant Capital, GSquared and King River Capital. Bringing the 420-person company’s total raised to $165 million, McDonald tells TechCrunch that the proceeds will be put toward “assisting business growth” and further expanding Cover Genius’ insurance distribution services.
US News and World Report
Digital Marketing Strategies for Financial Advisors
In today's online world, digital marketing is essential and is an effective way to promote your business online. No matter your company size, it's one of the best ways to grow your business, and you don't have to be a 100% online business to take advantage of it. To build your company and revenue, however, you need the best digital marketing strategies on your side. What I've observed from elite advisors and teams who want to grow, is they have adopted a strong digital marketing strategy.
TechCrunch
Orum raises $22M to inject AI into the sales prospecting process
Convinced that there’s room for another startup in the burgeoning space, Jason Dorfman co-founded Orum with Karthik Viswanathan in 2018. The company bills itself as a “live conversation” platform that helps sales reps connect with prospects while automating some of the more tedious parts of the sales development process.
TechCrunch
Contract lifecycle management vendor Icertis secures $150M in debt to stave off rivals
By going the debt route, Icertis avoids having to answer the tricky question of valuation in an especially challenging economic environment. (Icertis was valued at $2.8 billion as of March 2021 and reportedly as high as $5 billion earlier this year, but valuations in tech are on a steep downswing.) Convertible debt allows Icertis to pay its loan obligation with equity or stocks, while the credit facility lets it borrow and repay on an ongoing basis.
TechCrunch
Opendoor lays off about 550 employees, or 18% of its workforce
The real estate technology company is one of many real estate tech companies that have had to lay off workers in 2022. Online mortgage lender Better.com has had multiple rounds of layoffs and in June, Redfin and Compass shed a combined 900+ workers. Skyrocketing mortgage interest rates and inflation are...
TechCrunch
Connect with Hedera, Wilson Sonsini and MetaJuice at TC Sessions: Crypto
Whether it’s blockchain-, crypto-, DeFi-, NFT- or web3-based, building a startup in the cryptoverse is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help founders gain the confidence and know-how they need to move their startup forward.
TechCrunch
Manufacturing firm Bright Machines raises $132M after unfulfilled SPAC deal
Even without the SPAC slowdown, it hasn’t exactly been the ideal economy for such a large deal. Today, the company announced that it’s returned to the more tried and true method of fundraising with a combined $132 million raise — that’s $100 million in equity funding (led by founder Lior Susan’s own Eclipse Ventures) and $32 million in debt (co-led by Silicon Valley Bank and Hercules Capital). All told, the latest round brings the firm up to $330 million since its 2018 founding, when it arrived with a $179 million Series A.
Comments / 0