The Loyola women’s volleyball team (20-7, 14-0) won its 14th consecutive match on Oct. 29 against Virginia Commonwealth University setting a program record. The previous record for most wins in a row was 13 in 2002 under Head Coach Liz Tortorello-Nelson. The Ramblers swept the Rams in their two-match weekend series 6-0 in set play.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO