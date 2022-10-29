ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

120,000 parade at Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

By TAIJING WU
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwoUO_0irLm8De00

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Some 120,000 paraded in the streets of Taipei as the city’s 20th annual Pride event celebrated the LGBTQ community Saturday in spite of the rainy weather.

The Taiwan Pride Parade began in 2003 with just 700 participants gathering in a park in central Taipei — most of them wearing face masks to avoid stigmatization.

Taiwan has since become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage in 2019. It's seen as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly places in Asia.

People in raincoats carried a large Pride flag down the street as revelers in rainbow capes and elaborate makeup followed. Some waved smaller flags while others held signs or umbrellas. A group in white blew thousands of bubbles into the gray sky.

One university student described an LGBTQ-friendly environment in their senior high school.

"We were not discriminated. Everybody knew,” said 18-year-old Chen. “We did not have to worry much. We just were ourselves.”

But others still face challenges. Tommy Huang said he feels distant from his partner's family.

“His parents haven’t fully accepted me yet. One day, I really hope I could visit his parents during Lunar New Year and get to know them, and that they could accept us the way we are,” said Huang, a 35-year-old publishing company owner.

Although Taiwan recognizes same-sex marriage for its nationals, it does not allow foreigners to have same-sex marriages legalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia, when a bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India, Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea's capital, and spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas.
WHIO Dayton

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

NEW DELHI — (AP) — At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday evening in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge...
WHIO Dayton

Climate Migration: Nomads move to towns in warming Ladakh

KHARNAK, India — (AP) — For decades, Konchok Dorjey grazed the world’s finest cashmere-producing goats in the arid, treeless Kharnak village in India’s Ladakh region, a high mountainous cold desert that borders China and Pakistan. But a decade ago, the 45-year-old nomad gave up his pastoral life in search of a better future for his family. He sold off his animals and migrated to an urban settlement in the outskirts of a regional town called Leh.
The Guardian

Banned Twitter accounts will not be reinstated until after US midterms

Banned Twitter accounts including Donald Trump’s will not be reinstated until after the US midterm elections at least, the platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, has said. The Tesla chief executive’s statement came as a study revealed that Twitter had taken down six disinformation networks on the platform linked to China and Iran that had been tweeting about the 8 November elections.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Initial results: Center-left bloc set to win Danish election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A full preliminary vote count shows a center-left bloc is set to win Denmark’s election with a one-seat majority in Parliament. The result puts Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen in a strong position to stay in power. The result is preliminary and based on the assumption that a vote count in Greenland expected early Wednesday will give the autonomous territory’s two seats to the center-left bloc.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases

BEIJING — (AP) — Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou was suspended Wednesday after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc. iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks. The announcement did not say whether the...
WHIO Dayton

Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river

MORBI, India — (AP) — Scuba divers combed through a river in western India on Wednesday to make certain no bodies were left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge, as officials investigate what led to the tragedy that killed at least 135 people. The...
WHIO Dayton

Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes Tuesday in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat.
WHIO Dayton

Asian benchmarks mixed as markets await Fed rate moves

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday while Chinese benchmarks surged ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation. Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel and U.S. futures were also higher. Stocks ended lower on...
WHIO Dayton

AP Interview: Tennis tour CEO still wants Peng Shuai inquiry

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — The man in charge of women's professional tennis, Steve Simon, has been sitting close enough to the action at the season-ending WTA Finals this week — from a seat in front of the front row, as courtside as can be — that a player easily could wander over for a mid-match chat.
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy