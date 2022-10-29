Read full article on original website
MnDOT Wraps Up Hwy. 14 Repaving Project in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Crews have finished a project that slowed traffic on a busy Rochester road throughout most of the fall. A MnDOT news release says the Hwy. 14 repaving project in southeast Rochester was completed last week. Crews resurfaced a five-mile stretch of the highway that spanned from Marion Rd. to County Rd. 19 in Chester.
Rochester Public Library Closed Monday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Public Library will be closed again Monday for the installation of a new skylight. The installation is part of the final stage of a roof replacement project that started at the library in August. The building was closed two weeks ago for removal of the old sky light.
Plan to Boost Annual Funding For Rochester Golf Courses by $500K
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could soon be asked to provide $250,000 in tax levy funding annually to support the city's golf courses. A plan that is scheduled to be presented to the Rochester Park Board next Tuesday calls for a combination of fee increases and the proposed increases in tax dollars to provide $500,000 each year to fund capital improvement projects involving the golf courses and pay for operational expenses. $400,000 annually would be directed to paying for the improvement projects with $100,000 allocated for staffing and other operational expenses.
Popular Halloween House in Rochester Collected Over $4,400 for Charity
Halloween is officially here but for one Rochester, Minnesota family, the fun started weeks ago! Quite a few people have already visited the house in NW Rochester with over 130+ inflatables. There is one thing about this house that is different than the others though...it gives back. And this year, thanks to everyone that has already stopped over to check out the display, it is giving over $4,400 to help people in our community who are facing food insecurity.
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Prescribed Burn Planned Along Hwy. 52 South of Rochester Thursday
Harmony, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is asking drivers to be on the look out for smoky conditions along Hwy. 52 east of Harmony Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in the area. A news release says the burns are necessary to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality, and keep roadways safe.
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
Nomination Window for Prestigious Rochester Award Closes Monday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents are running out of time to submit nominations for a prestigious award. The nomination window for the Mayor’s Medal of Honor closes on Monday. The award, in its 39th year, is meant to recognize residents for their service to the community. This year’s...
Drowning Possible Cause of Man’s Death in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County are investigating the death of a man as a possible drowning. A news release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the Northfield Police Department responded to Fifty North on the report of an unresponsive male in the pool shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found patrons pulling a 70-year-old man from the pool at the senior center.
We Now Know When this New Gourmet Popcorn Shop Will Open in Rochester
I was walking downtown over the weekend and noticed a new sign I hadn't seen before. I didn't even recognize the business but it appears they'll be opening in downtown Rochester, Minnesota soon! It's a new gourmet popcorn shop near the Peace Plaza. Where is the New Popcorn Shop in...
Mobile Home in Southeast Rochester Catches Fire Early Friday Morning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A mobile home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home at Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE at 1:35 a.m.
Suspect in Rochester Shooting Held on $800,000 Bail
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail was set at $800,000 today for the suspect in a shooting in northwest Rochester last weekend. 32-year-old Exavier Porter was formally arraigned this morning in Olmsted County Court on a charge of Dangerous Weapons-Driveby Shooting toward a person. The Fort Worth, Texas man is due back in court on November 15th.
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Proof There Is A Spirit Haunting Old Rochester Minnesota Building (PODCAST)
It was Thursday, October 31, 2019...Halloween in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. I was recording a weekly podcast with Tessa Leung about Grand Rounds, their beer, their food...and their spirit, Laura. Is Laura A Ghost or Is It A Spirit?. Talking in Tessa's office, upstairs and down the hall, she told me...
New Tap Room Opening in Kasson’s Former Car Wash
After doing off-site beer sales for over a year, the owners of Chaotic Good Brewing are opening a tap room in Kasson, Minnesota!. Chaotic Brewing actually got started in their home in Kasson, so Scott Stroh and his wife Molly Stroh have been waiting a lot longer than just a little over a year to open the Chaotic Good Brewing tap room, 202 Second Street South West (the former Ocean Mist Car Wash).
Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
Large Fire Breaks Out at Rochester Cabinet Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished what was described as a large fire that broke out at a cabinet business along north Broadway Saturday evening. A news release says crews were dispatched to the fire at Space Concepts in the 2,600 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly after 8:30...
Inexpensive Ways to Decorate Homes for Halloween in Minnesota
My kids have a dream to create a haunted forest for Halloween on our property just outside of Rochester, Minnesota. I didn't crush their dream but with a little bit of searching, my kids and I found some really cute and easy Halloween decorating ideas that are helping create our house into the perfect Halloween stop.
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
