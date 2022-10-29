Read full article on original website
Texas Teen, Who Has Epilepsy, Wins Pageant But Not Crowned Alone
This is Alison Appleby - Miss Dallas Teen USA, 2022. She is 17 years old and already beat incredible odds. At the age of 15, Appleby was diagnosed with epilepsy, which is a brain disorder that causes recurring and unprovoked seizures. Competing for a crown is something that is daunting...
Nontraditional Treats to Hand Out for Halloween to Texas Trick or Treaters
Halloween is a time for candy. Period. We all know the main goal of trick-or-treating is to see just how much candy we can put into a bucket, a bag, or even a pillowcase. Oh, how I miss the candy hauls and the excitement of going through the candy and seeing what new candies were given to me for free. FREE! Now a bag of candy is like twenty bucks.
Texas Surprises The World With High Marks For Fashion
Stereotypes are a crappy thing, right? You tell someone you live in Texas and what's the first thing they think?. "Well, why aren't you wearing a cowboy hat and boots?" BECAUSE NOT ALL TEXANS WEAR THEM!. And now we have the backup to prove that. Fashion website boohooMAN has given...
