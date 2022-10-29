Read full article on original website
MnDOT Wraps Up Hwy. 14 Repaving Project in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Crews have finished a project that slowed traffic on a busy Rochester road throughout most of the fall. A MnDOT news release says the Hwy. 14 repaving project in southeast Rochester was completed last week. Crews resurfaced a five-mile stretch of the highway that spanned from Marion Rd. to County Rd. 19 in Chester.
Early Direct Voting Begins Tuesday at Two Locations in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Absentee direct balloting for the November 8th election begins tomorrow in Olmsted County. Early direct balloting allows in-person voters to insert their ballots directly into the ballot tabulator at the early voting election site. Voters also retain the option of placing their absentee ballot into an envelope and having it counted on the night of the election.
Rochester Public Library Closed Monday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Public Library will be closed again Monday for the installation of a new skylight. The installation is part of the final stage of a roof replacement project that started at the library in August. The building was closed two weeks ago for removal of the old sky light.
Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester at New Location
Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester, Minnesota at New Location in 2022. Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester's...
Plan to Boost Annual Funding For Rochester Golf Courses by $500K
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could soon be asked to provide $250,000 in tax levy funding annually to support the city's golf courses. A plan that is scheduled to be presented to the Rochester Park Board next Tuesday calls for a combination of fee increases and the proposed increases in tax dollars to provide $500,000 each year to fund capital improvement projects involving the golf courses and pay for operational expenses. $400,000 annually would be directed to paying for the improvement projects with $100,000 allocated for staffing and other operational expenses.
Popular Halloween House in Rochester Collected Over $4,400 for Charity
Halloween is officially here but for one Rochester, Minnesota family, the fun started weeks ago! Quite a few people have already visited the house in NW Rochester with over 130+ inflatables. There is one thing about this house that is different than the others though...it gives back. And this year, thanks to everyone that has already stopped over to check out the display, it is giving over $4,400 to help people in our community who are facing food insecurity.
RPU responds to power pole on fire in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Public Utilities responded to an electric pole on fire in Southeast Rochester Monday afternoon. Crews responded to a neighborhood near the Rochester Pentecostal Church on Scheffield Lane SE around 1:40 p.m. Tony Benson with RPU said they are unaware...
Over-used extension cord the cause of a NE Rochester house fire Monday
(ABC 6 News) – A home in northeast Rochester had a close call Monday morning after an extension cord caused a small fire. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 807 13th Ave. NE at approximately 9:45 a.m. A neighbor reported...
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Patrick Alfonso Terrell. Jr., 26, changed his residence to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE on October 24,...
First Christmas Market of the Season is Next Week in Rochester
It's the beginning of November, Halloween just wrapped up and people are already in the holiday mood! I'm a big fan of the holidays but this is too early for me. But believe it or not, coming up next week is the first Christmas market of the season in Rochester, MN.
Cities, counties in southern Minnesota differ in legal THC response
State legislators surprised observers earlier this year by adding a provision to a Health and Human Services omnibus bill to legalize the sale and consumption of products containing small amounts of THC, the psychoactive substance contained in marijuana. One of the most consequential items to come out of an otherwise...
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
USPS hosting mega job fair on Friday throughout Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced they are holding a mega job fair on Friday throughout the state of Minnesota. The USPS says they are preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Ettinger takes a non-partisan approach
As Election Day approaches candidates are visiting more and more communities in their district. Jeff Ettinger recently traveled through Rochester, Goodhue and Red Wing to meet with residents in each city and talk through his priorities. Ettinger is running for the 1st Congressional District seat against Brad Finstad. Ettinger has...
Prescribed Burn Planned Along Hwy. 52 South of Rochester Thursday
Harmony, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is asking drivers to be on the look out for smoky conditions along Hwy. 52 east of Harmony Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in the area. A news release says the burns are necessary to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality, and keep roadways safe.
Autumn Ridge Church promotes 'way for us to all be together'
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Autumn Ridge Church held its 2nd annual "RidgeFest" to let Rochester know just how much they love the city. The event was stuffed with tons of free, family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, bounce houses, bungee jumping, a trunk or treat giving out over 3,000 pounds of candy, and a chili cookoff. Autumn Ridge Executive Pastor Otis Hall said the event makes the community feel more at home.
Nomination Window for Prestigious Rochester Award Closes Monday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents are running out of time to submit nominations for a prestigious award. The nomination window for the Mayor’s Medal of Honor closes on Monday. The award, in its 39th year, is meant to recognize residents for their service to the community. This year’s...
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
