There are lots of recipes for dumplings. You can try the flat or drop method but they all taste pretty much alike. It is really just a matter of preference. True Southern dumplings are flat but many people in the South will argue this point and like the drop ones better. I say just do your thing. I make them both ways depending on how I want my recipe to look. The recipe below can be used either way. You might also like our recipe for cream cheese ranch chicken.

2 DAYS AGO