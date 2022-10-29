Read full article on original website
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Inside Intel: The Ascendant
Readers of Alyssa Wong’s always entertaining Doctor Aphra run will be familiar with the Ascendant and its incredibly deadly weapon the Spark Eternal, and writing over at StarWars.com Emily Shkoukani delves into the lore of the Ascendant to lay down precisely what a threat it is, not only to Aphra and friends but potentially for the entire galaxy.
ComicBook
Star Wars Reveals Connection Between High Republic Villains and Rebel Alliance
Star Wars continues to tighten the ties of its universe across eras of the franchise, with the newest issue of Marvel's Star Wars series. As you can see in some preview pages from the upcoming Star Wars #29, The Rebel Alliance will be looking back to the era of The High Republic to secure technology that could help them turn the tide of the Galactic Civil War against The Empire.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
fanthatracks.com
Denise Gough talks Dedra Meero in Star Wars: Andor
At Lucca Comics & Games 2022 we talked to Denise Gough, Dedra Meero in the new series set in the Star Wars universe, Andor. Dedra Meero actress Denise Gough appeared at Lucca Comics and Games convention this past weekend, and at the show she delved into the character and her own relationship with Star Wars.
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
fanthatracks.com
Marvel January 2023 solicitations: New year brings new challenges for the Star Wars galaxy
CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA. Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER • Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ANDRES GENOLET • Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD.
fanthatracks.com
Luke Hull on the design goal of Andor: “Earthy and raw and not get too cartoony”
One of the most pleasing – of many – aspects of Star Wars: Andor is the design work, hurling us into the streets and concrete jungles of the Star Wars galaxy, while delivering on the promise of something tangible and tactile being around ever corner, in every drawer. Speaking with a number of the team behind the show, including Tony and Dan Gilroy, and production designer Luke Hull, IBC365 look at this decidedly gritty and ‘real world’ Star Wars production.
fanthatracks.com
More Star Wars guests heading to Telford for Wales Comic Con
With the show returning to Wales – Wrexham to be precise – in 2023, here’s one last chance to not only have a chuckle at Wales Comic Con taking place in England, but to enjoy the excellent Telford International Centre and catch a great gaggle of Star Wars related guests while doing it. Danny Trejo from The Book of Boba Fett, Grey Delisle (Asajj Ventress in the Tartakovsky Clone Wars, numerous video games appearances, The Clone Wars, Freemaker Adventures, so many roles) George Takei (The Clone Wars), Indira Varma from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Topps artist Jay Manchand and Chewbacca himself Joonas Suotamo.
fanthatracks.com
New Hasbro reveals from Bring Home The Galaxy Week 3
Announced today as part of Bring Home The Galaxy, two new figures as The Black Series Vel Sartha and The Vintage Collection Cassian Andor in his Aldhani outfit join the Star Wars: Andor range. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES VEL SARTHA. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/. Approx. Retail Price: £25.99 / Available:...
fanthatracks.com
COMPETITION: UK readers win a Grogu life-sized statue from Denuo Novo
As we celebrate 5 years of Fantha Tracks it’s competition time and this time round we’re giving our UK readership the chance to win this fantastic Grogu life-sized statue from our friends at Denuo Novo. DENUO NOVO was founded in 2021 and awarded the STAR WARS™ high-end costume...
Tom's Guide
Even Xbox Series X chief says they waited too long for next big exclusive
Xbox head Phil Spencer reassured gamers that 2023 will be a much richer year for exclusive games on Xbox Series X.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: What’s Happening on Level 2?
Check out a new clip from episode 9 of #Andor. Find out what’s happening on level 2 in tonight’s episode, streaming only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Looper
Corey Burton Descends To The Dark Side To Discuss Count Dooku In Tales Of The Jedi - Exclusive Interview
In the mythology of "Star Wars," a large portion of focus goes toward young Anakin Skywalker's descent into the Dark Side. He began his life as a slave on Tatooine, only to find himself designated the Chosen One among the Jedi Council. It was here he began to train under the tutelage of Obi-Wan Kenobi, with his sights set on becoming a Jedi Master.
Gamespot
Fortnite Star Wars Skins: Luke Skywalker, Princess, Leia, And Han Solo Now Available
It's never a bad time to celebrate Star Wars, and Fortnite is making that clear with a new event dedicated to a galaxy far, far away. Skywalker Week has kicked off and will run until November 8, bringing with it a selection of original trilogy skins, some new quests, and the ability to wield a variety of lightsabers.


fanthatracks.com
Hasbro reveals from MCM London Comic Con
Fantha Tracks were at this weekends MCM London Comic Con, bringing coverage from the show to site and socials, and here’s a look at the studio images provided by Hasbro of their new The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SCAR TROOPER MIC.
fanthatracks.com
Good Morning Tatooine – Your Weekly Star Wars Recap (30th October 2022)
Join Brian Cameron, Mark Newbold and Matt Booker on Good Morning Tatooine as they discuss this weeks Star Wars news, and celebrate the 5th Birthday of Fantha Tracks. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Becomes the Biggest CoD Release on Sony PlayStation Store; Here Is How to Get In-Game Collab Skins and More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest CoD launch on the PlayStation Store in history. After Modern Warfare 2 released on October 28, PlayStation revealed that the game has the biggest release on the platform. “Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for...
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks Reaction Chat: Andor Episode 8
Join the Marks for the latest episode of Making Tracks Reaction Chat, where they chew over the latest in Star Wars programming. Tonight, they delve into Star Wars: Andor episode 8 (‘Narkina 5’) and be warned – there are SPOILERS AHEAD. Remember to tune in to Good...
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks Episode 150: Savant-like: With guest Nicholas Britell
We’re back with the 150th studio episode of Making Tracks and as well as discussing all the latest Star Wars news we’re joined by the composer of Star Wars: Andor, Nicholas Britell. We look at the new Celebration Europe key art, celebrate 40 years since Star Wars first hit UK screens, Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson meeting on the set of Ahsoka, look at Star Wars success at the 2022 Saturn Awards and much more on a very special episode of Making Tracks.
