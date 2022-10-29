Read full article on original website
Liberty named as 28th Kentucky Trail Town
The Department of Parks recently announced a new addition to Kentucky's Trail Town Program. Liberty in Casey County will be the commonwealth's 28th Kentucky Trail Town.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the area. Troopers will be checking drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence. Drivers who encounter a checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with...
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP announces traffic safety checkpoints
PADUCAH — Troopers are conducting traffic stops in Western Kentucky to ensure drivers are following traffic laws and aren't driving under the influence, the Kentucky State Police announced. In a Tuesday release, the KSP clarified the intent of performing the safety checkpoints, explaining they "provide for a high visibility,...
WBKO
Modern gun deer hunting season coming up in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Autumn in Kentucky brings earlier sunsets that lead to crisp mornings and an explosion of fall colors that gives way to bare branches. Deer movement increases and builds excitement among hunters. The modern gun deer season opens in less than two weeks and is timed to...
WLWT 5
Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
Joe Mertens
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Crews Preparing for Snow and Ice Season
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews, in the twelve westernmost counties, have already starting preparing for snow and ice season. Starting last week, crews were running trucks, plows and salt distribution equipment through safety checks in advance of snow and ice conditions. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows...
WLKY.com
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Kentucky and Indiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is...
94.3 Lite FM
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
103GBF
Fascinating Ghost Sightings and Paranormal Activity in Indiana and Kentucky
We asked this question on our show because there are so many stories of haunted places in our area, we wanted to see if our listeners has any good stories to share, and they certainly did. The Log Inn. The Log Inn is the oldest restaurant in Indiana. It's known...
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
wymt.com
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
k105.com
GC Middle School teacher named Kentucky SHAPE Middle School PE Teacher of the Year
Grayson County Middle School Physical Education teacher Crystal Bratcher has been selected by Kentucky SHAPE as the 2022-23 Kentucky Teacher of the Year for Middle School Physical Education. The Kentucky SHAPE program recognizes outstanding teachers in the categories of Adapted Physical Education, Elementary, Middle School, High School, School Health, and...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Contractors set to begin work on Natcher Parkway beginning Nov. 1
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are planning to begin preparations for a bridge overlay on US 231 at William H. Natcher Parkway. According to a press release, those preparations are set to begin November 1. KYTC says contractors will begin building crossovers to move...
westkentuckystar.com
KCTCS to replace diplomas lost in tornadoes, floods
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced that they will help Kentuckians replace college diplomas and certificates that were lost in the December tornadoes and the eastern Kentucky flooding. KCTCS, which includes West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, will waive the normal $25-$35 fees to reprint and...
wtloam.com
Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky
Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
wpsdlocal6.com
10/31 Kentucky AP Football Polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Crittenden Co. 2. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (2) 9-1 56 T1. (tie) Mayfield (3) 10-0...
WLKY.com
What are your odds of winning? Kentucky customers hopeful to win estimated $1 billion Powerball Jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history is up for grabs on Monday night. The jackpot is an estimated $1 billion dollars with an estimated $497.3 million cash option amount. “I know I've got the winning ticket. I'm just waiting on them to call...
