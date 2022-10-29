ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the area. Troopers will be checking drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence. Drivers who encounter a checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

KSP announces traffic safety checkpoints

PADUCAH — Troopers are conducting traffic stops in Western Kentucky to ensure drivers are following traffic laws and aren't driving under the influence, the Kentucky State Police announced. In a Tuesday release, the KSP clarified the intent of performing the safety checkpoints, explaining they "provide for a high visibility,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Modern gun deer hunting season coming up in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Autumn in Kentucky brings earlier sunsets that lead to crisp mornings and an explosion of fall colors that gives way to bare branches. Deer movement increases and builds excitement among hunters. The modern gun deer season opens in less than two weeks and is timed to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky Transportation Crews Preparing for Snow and Ice Season

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews, in the twelve westernmost counties, have already starting preparing for snow and ice season. Starting last week, crews were running trucks, plows and salt distribution equipment through safety checks in advance of snow and ice conditions. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows...
KENTUCKY STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

KCTCS to replace diplomas lost in tornadoes, floods

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced that they will help Kentuckians replace college diplomas and certificates that were lost in the December tornadoes and the eastern Kentucky flooding. KCTCS, which includes West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, will waive the normal $25-$35 fees to reprint and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky

Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

10/31 Kentucky AP Football Polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Crittenden Co. 2. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (2) 9-1 56 T1. (tie) Mayfield (3) 10-0...
KENTUCKY STATE

