A﻿nalysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton

Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos

Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga out with 'slight' injury

Venue: Stamford Bridge Date: Wednesday, 2 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will miss Chelsea's Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb because of a plantar fascia injury. Manager Graham Potter said it is a "slight issue" and...
Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out

Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 19: Lautaro Martínez

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Argentina had the ability to clone Lionel Messi and play him at every position in their attack, it's safe to assume they'd do it. Fortunately for them, they won't have to be considered one of the favorites to win the World Cup and Lautaro Martínez is one of the primary reasons.
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille

Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
Rangers move top of SWPL1 on goal difference as Glasgow City beat Celtic

Rangers and Glasgow City are now the only two SWPL1 sides with a 100% record after the latter scored late to beat Celtic 2-1. Rangers moved top on goal difference after beating Dundee United 5-0, with Colette Cavanagh scoring twice, and City are second after captain Hayley Lauder's goal gave them a 2-1 win over Celtic.
USMNT Stock Watch: McKennie injury puts pressure on midfield reserves

Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The unknown variable was always going to be injuries. Now here we are, a little more...
'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford

Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.

