Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?
It's becoming more evident that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a tale of two businesses: e-commerce and cloud computing. And their performance couldn't be more different either. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is crushing it, while e-commerce is struggling to turn a profit. Is a company that is having mixed results worth...
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors
Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. But as Altria's (NYSE: MO) third-quarter results show, not even cigarette companies are immune from the impact of stagflation. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices,...
eBay Stock To Beat The Consensus In Q3?
EBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2022 results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. We expect the stock to edge past the consensus estimates. The company surpassed the street expectations in the last quarter, despite a 9% y-o-y drop in the net revenues. The top line suffered due to lower net transaction revenues driven by a decline in website traffic on a year-on-year basis. Further, the key metric – Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) decreased by 18%. We expect the same trend to continue in Q3.
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 110 points or 2.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 2,970-point plateau although it's expected to turn lower again on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
ANALYSIS-With Fed in view, dollar rally dented but not quite done, investors say
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Investors are hesitant to bet on a sustained decline in the dollar, even after the U.S. currency suffered its sharpest pullback in about 15 months and a potentially pivotal Federal Reserve meeting looms. During the recent dip in the U.S. Dollar Index .DXY, the...
Eneti (NETI) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Eneti (NETI) shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.73. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.5% gain over the past four weeks. The buoyancy is owing to the...
Buy Home Depot or Lowe's on the Dip? This Stock Could Boost Your Returns Even More
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) shares are down sharply, even more than the S&P 500. If you're an income-focused investor, it's not a bad idea to think about those two companies. However, for investors looking for the highest potential returns, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case that Trex Company (NYSE: TREX) could deliver far better gains going forward.
Is DexCom a Good Healthcare Stock to Buy Now?
Shares of the medical device maker DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shot about 50% higher in October. Unfortunately, the stock is still around 25% below the peak it reached in late 2021. Investors who have seen DexCom soar in the past only to come crashing down are justifiably nervous about adding the stock to their own portfolios. Let's look below the surface to see if it has any more fuel in the tank.
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $158.12, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the...
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now on Sale
Thecurrent stock marketvolatility might not let up in the near future, but history has taught investors that patience and consistency can yield robust, compounded returns with time. If you have money to invest in the stock market right now, this could be an excellent time to snatch up shares of...
These Wealth-Protecting Investments Have Done Their Job in 2022
2022 has been a tough time for investors, with major market benchmarks having entered bear markets after prolonged declines. Many shareholders have seen the stocks they hold lose 50% or more of their value just this year alone, in some cases giving back massive gains from previous years. Given how...
Japanese Market Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, giving up some of the gains in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying below the 27,700 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders remain cautious ahead of the US Fed's rate decision later in the day. The market is also digesting the Band of Japan's decision to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent.
