Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Drug trafficker allegedly tied to Juárez Cartel gets 17-year sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — After pleading guilty to being part of a marijuana distribution system, Luis Carlos Vásquez-Barragán, 51, of Nicolás Bravo, Chihuahua, Mexico, was sentenced in New Mexico Federal Court. Given that he’s already served time in Mexico, he’ll serve roughly seven and a half years in prison in the U.S. From 2005 to 2008, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Feds charge man accused of shooting wife at Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting his wife at an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing a federal charge. Police say 63-year-old Maurice Lacey walked into the break room of the store on Cutler earlier this month and shot Kenisha Wilson in the back of the head. Witnesses told investigators he accused her of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man with history of DWI pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial drunk driver is going back to prison by choice. Tuesday, he pled guilty to his latest charges with hopes that in the time he’s locked up, he can stay sober. Arnold Jones, a man with a history of DWI who led police on a chase in Albuquerque, pleaded guilty Tuesday. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man found dead near burning SUV had criminal history

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez. BCSO says deputies responded to a car on fire on the Pajarito Mesa near James Cook Dr. and Pajarito Rd. on October 27. They say when deputies arrived they found an SUV that was on fire. After the fire […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Steven Candelaria is underway Tuesday. Candelaria, and his brother Brandon, are accused of killing Luciano Montoya in southeast Albuquerque in November 2020 Montoya’s ex-girlfriend told police Steven and Brandon came to the apartment and fired multiple shots before driving off. Police say they shot 19 times. The state argues […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — She’s been in trouble repeatedly for putting others in danger on the road and even admitted to using drugs before getting behind the wheel. But as KRQE Investigates discovered, despite these arrests and admissions, a New Mexico woman’s court cases appear to be going nowhere. More KRQE Investigates An Albuquerque police officer’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday. At one point, police say he turned to a man and said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crime Stoppers asking for info on 16-year-old’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help figuring out how a 16-year-old died. They say Angel Soto-Gallardo was found dead near the intersection of southern and Cardenas back in May. Crime Stoppers is now featuring the case, offering a $1,000 reward for information. People can contact Homicide Detective Conor Coleman at 505-659-8570 or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BCSO deputies investigate homicide on Pajarito Mesa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide on Pajarito Mesa. The sheriff's office says they responded to a car that was on fire near James Cook Drive and Pajarito Road SW on Oct. 27. When deputies arrived, they found Bernalillo County Fire crews had extinguished an SUV that had burned.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Homicide Unit investigating shooting death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details. The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m. Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

FBI investigating antisemitic mail sent to an advocacy group based in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Friday in an email that the substance was tested and determined not to be harmful. Further details were not being released by the FBI as it continues its investigation.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate homicide in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in downtown Albuquerque on Monday night. Albuquerque Police say they responded to 14th Street and Marquette Avenue to investigate a crash involving two vehicles. When police arrived they found the driver of one of the vehicles involved had been shot. Police say that person later died from their injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

$2k reward for information on 2020 missing woman case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are now offering a $2,000 reward for any information about a missing woman. Pepita Redhair was last seen in March 2020. She was reportedly leaving a home near DeVargas and 114th Street with a homeless man named Laramy. She has tattoos of a dinosaur, a koi fish, a butterfly, and her […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Two arrested for murder of Santa Fe woman

SANTA FE, N.M. — A man and woman have been arrested in the homicide death of a woman found Saturday afternoon by Santa Fe police and Fire Department personnel on the 5000 block of Jaguar Avenue. Kiara McCulley, 19, and Isaac Apodaca, 25, were been charged with one count...
SANTA FE, NM

