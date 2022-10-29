Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Drug trafficker allegedly tied to Juárez Cartel gets 17-year sentence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — After pleading guilty to being part of a marijuana distribution system, Luis Carlos Vásquez-Barragán, 51, of Nicolás Bravo, Chihuahua, Mexico, was sentenced in New Mexico Federal Court. Given that he’s already served time in Mexico, he’ll serve roughly seven and a half years in prison in the U.S. From 2005 to 2008, […]
Feds charge man accused of shooting wife at Walmart
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting his wife at an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing a federal charge. Police say 63-year-old Maurice Lacey walked into the break room of the store on Cutler earlier this month and shot Kenisha Wilson in the back of the head. Witnesses told investigators he accused her of […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque man with history of DWI pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial drunk driver is going back to prison by choice. Tuesday, he pled guilty to his latest charges with hopes that in the time he’s locked up, he can stay sober. Arnold Jones, a man with a history of DWI who led police on a chase in Albuquerque, pleaded guilty Tuesday. […]
nhonews.com
FBI offers $5,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay
PHOENIX — The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information in the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay, who has been missing from her home near Sweetwater, Arizona since June 2021. Early June 15, 2021, Begay’s vehicle, a 2005 Ford-150, was seen leaving her home. It was believed...
Man found dead near burning SUV had criminal history
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez. BCSO says deputies responded to a car on fire on the Pajarito Mesa near James Cook Dr. and Pajarito Rd. on October 27. They say when deputies arrived they found an SUV that was on fire. After the fire […]
KRQE News 13
Trial begins for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Steven Candelaria is underway Tuesday. Candelaria, and his brother Brandon, are accused of killing Luciano Montoya in southeast Albuquerque in November 2020 Montoya’s ex-girlfriend told police Steven and Brandon came to the apartment and fired multiple shots before driving off. Police say they shot 19 times. The state argues […]
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — She’s been in trouble repeatedly for putting others in danger on the road and even admitted to using drugs before getting behind the wheel. But as KRQE Investigates discovered, despite these arrests and admissions, a New Mexico woman’s court cases appear to be going nowhere. More KRQE Investigates An Albuquerque police officer’s […]
KRQE News 13
APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday. At one point, police say he turned to a man and said […]
KRQE News 13
Crime Stoppers asking for info on 16-year-old’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help figuring out how a 16-year-old died. They say Angel Soto-Gallardo was found dead near the intersection of southern and Cardenas back in May. Crime Stoppers is now featuring the case, offering a $1,000 reward for information. People can contact Homicide Detective Conor Coleman at 505-659-8570 or […]
KOAT 7
BCSO deputies investigate homicide on Pajarito Mesa
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide on Pajarito Mesa. The sheriff's office says they responded to a car that was on fire near James Cook Drive and Pajarito Road SW on Oct. 27. When deputies arrived, they found Bernalillo County Fire crews had extinguished an SUV that had burned.
Albuquerque Homicide Unit investigating shooting death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details. The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m. Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.
krwg.org
FBI investigating antisemitic mail sent to an advocacy group based in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Friday in an email that the substance was tested and determined not to be harmful. Further details were not being released by the FBI as it continues its investigation.
KRQE News 13
Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
newsfromthestates.com
FBI investigating after Conservation Voters NM gets letter with threats and ‘substance’
Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) holds out a microphone during a public hearing late last year during a special session of the Legislature. The FBI is looking into a threatening letter received Wednesday at the Santa Fe office of the Conservation Voters New Mexico, according to the organization and an FBI spokesperson.
KRQE News 13
Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in downtown Albuquerque on Monday night. Albuquerque Police say they responded to 14th Street and Marquette Avenue to investigate a crash involving two vehicles. When police arrived they found the driver of one of the vehicles involved had been shot. Police say that person later died from their injuries.
KRQE News 13
$2k reward for information on 2020 missing woman case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are now offering a $2,000 reward for any information about a missing woman. Pepita Redhair was last seen in March 2020. She was reportedly leaving a home near DeVargas and 114th Street with a homeless man named Laramy. She has tattoos of a dinosaur, a koi fish, a butterfly, and her […]
KOAT 7
Two arrested for murder of Santa Fe woman
SANTA FE, N.M. — A man and woman have been arrested in the homicide death of a woman found Saturday afternoon by Santa Fe police and Fire Department personnel on the 5000 block of Jaguar Avenue. Kiara McCulley, 19, and Isaac Apodaca, 25, were been charged with one count...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Has No First-Hand Information On Rumors Of Threats Early Monday To Los Alamos Middle School
The Los Alamos Middle School staff was made aware of rumors about threats to the school earlier today (Monday). They promptly notified the School Resource Officer who investigated the rumors. At this point we have no first-hand information on the origin of these threats. “The Los Alamos Police Department has...
kunm.org
County clerks face scrutiny and criticism as election conspiracy theories abound
For electoral officials in New Mexico, voting season begins long before election day, with a summer event known as Election School, where county clerks and some of their staff gather in Albuquerque. Some of the curriculum is regular bureaucracy, updated forms and so forth, said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse...
